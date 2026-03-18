Win the ultimate Einaudi experience for two

Win the ultimate Einaudi experience for two. Picture: Andy Paradise

By Classic FM

See Einaudi live as he plays this sold-out concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 29 April, complete with indulgent afternoon tea and hotel stay.

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This is your chance to win your way into one of the most coveted sellout events of the year. See Ludovico Einaudi, the world’s most streamed classical artist, perform live on Wednesday 29 April followed by a luxury stay at the five‑star Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

You and one lucky guest will get to enjoy afternoon tea in the hotel’s Palm Court Lounge & Bar before heading to the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Experience the magic of Einaudi performing live before heading back to your five-star hotel room, with breakfast the following morning.

This promises to be a classical evening and best-of-London experience you’ll never forget.

Einaudi live at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Andy Paradise

How to enter

For your chance to win, simply text the word PIANO to 61812. Entries close at 10am on Monday 20 April 2026. Keep your phone handy as we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5 which will be added to your phone bill, unless you text CANCEL within 60 minutes as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Classic FM’s network. Full T&Cs can be found here.

Bedroom at Sheraton Grand London. Picture: Sheraton Grand London

About our charity

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of our millions of weekly listeners across Global’s radio stations including Classic FM, Capital, Heart, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £43m – supporting 566 community projects and making a life-changing difference to over 248,000 people across the UK.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to our amazing donors: Universal Music, Einaudi and Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

Palm Court Lounge & Bar. Picture: Sheraton Grand London

The Merchant (the ‘Merchant’) providing the Controlled Premium Rate Services used within this Promotion is Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

If you are having problems using the text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill in error, please have a look at the FAQs or alternatively contact Customer Support on 0333 200 2000.