Win tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi at the Royal Albert Hall with a hotel stay

Win tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi at the Royal Albert Hall with a Marriott hotel stay. Picture: Alamy/Marriott Hotel

By Classic FM

Text to win tickets to see Einaudi perform his best works at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, with a luxury hotel stay on Monday 30 June.

This is your chance to win your way in to one of the most coveted sellout events of the year. See Einaudi perform live at the iconic Royal Albert Hall followed by a luxury stay at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

You and one other will get to enjoy Ludovico Einaudi play some of his major solo and band works on Monday 30 June. The Italian composer-pianist’s record-breaking concert series is the longest continuous headline run by a pianist in the history of the Royal Albert Hall!

Afterwards, head back to your Marriott Executive Room for two, with access to the Executive Lounge and breakfast the following morning. There’s even a signature cocktail waiting for you at The Luggage Room, the hotel’s hidden 1920s speakeasy bar – and a few VIP surprises waiting in your room too.

This promises to be a classical evening you’ll never forget.

See Einaudi’s record-breaking concert series at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

How to enter

For your chance to win, simply text the word PIANO to 61812. Entries close at 8am on Monday 23 June 2025. Keep your phone handy as we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you’ve entered we’ll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5 which will be added to your phone bill, unless you text CANCEL within 60 minutes as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Classic FM’s network and participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here in the full terms and conditions.

Executive Room at the Marriott Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Marriott Hotel

About our charity

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of our millions of weekly listeners across Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we’ve raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to our amazing donors: Decca, Einaudi and Marriott Hotels

Marriott Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Marriott Hotel

