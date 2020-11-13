Win 20 top toys for the family this Christmas

Win £1,000-worth of toys from L.O.L. Surprise, LEGO Minecraft, Vtech, Hatchimals, Nerf, Barbie, Star Wars and more.

You could win over £1,000-worth of this season’s must-have children’ gifts – all delivered in time for Christmas.

The prize includes toys from L.O.L. Surprise, LEGO Minecraft, Vtech, Hatchimals, Nerf, Barbie, Star Wars and many more.

For your chance to win a dream Christmas for the whole family, or to be the favourite uncle or aunt for the next year, answer this question:

WHAT IS THE TOY IN THE IMAGE BELOW?

If you know, text TOY followed by your answer to 61812

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message.

Lines will close at 4pm on Wednesday 16th December 2020. If you text after that, your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here.

Here’s the full list of the prizes you can win:

Animatronic Baby Yoda

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane

Paw Patrol Dino Rescue

VTech KidiZoom

Present Pets Fancy Puppy Interactive Toy

Squeakee The Balloon Dog

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

furReal Poopalots Big Wags Interactive Pet

Bluey Family Car, Heeler 4WD family vehicle

ThinkFun Gravity Maze

LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid

Singing Elsa Fashion Doll

Lego Gingerbread House

Barbie GMW07 Fresh 'n' Fun Food Truck

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Flyer

Laser Battle Hunters vehicle

Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster

Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set

Throw Throw Burrito game

Licensed Range Rover Evoque 4WD 12V Ride On Battery Jeep 2020 Toy Car Model: White