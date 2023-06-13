Win Diamond VIP Experience tickets to BST Hyde Park, All Things Orchestral

BST Hyde Park All Things Orchestral on Classic FM June 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The BST Hyde Park All Things Orchestral promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Tuesday 13th June 2023 to Tuesday 20th June 2023 on Classic FM. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is AEG Presents Ltd.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at Classicfm.com/win register your details and submit an answer to the multiple choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at 06:00 on Tuesday 13th June 2023 and close at 23:59 on Tuesday 20th June 2023 Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Within 1 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. 10 correct entries will be selected at random and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via email OR telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond within 1 day from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 1 day of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

6. We and the prize provider may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry], and we may refer to your [and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion)] association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

7. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

8. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

9. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

10. 10 x winning entrants will receive 1 x pair VIP Diamond VIP Experience Tickets

11. You must be available to attend American Express Presents BST All Things Orchestral Event on Friday 23rd June 2023. No other prize will be issued.

12. Diamond VIP Experience tickets include:

Dedicated entrance for Diamond VIP Experience customers

Enjoy access to the American Express VIP Summer Garden - an exclusive area offering VIP bars, premium food outlets, additional comfortable seating, separate toilet facilities and cloakroom

The VIP Diamond View is a dedicated premium standing viewing area with unrivalled views of all the Great Oak Stage performances, allowing you to leave and return between the VIP Diamond View into the American Express VIP Summer Garden and Open House area as you wish

Access to an extensive range of bars, food traders and toilets in the main arena

13. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

14. If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 16 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

15. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to the event is not included within the prize.

16. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable

17. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

18. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

19. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

20. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy (https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/privacy-policy) Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

21. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy] for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

22. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

23. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

24. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.