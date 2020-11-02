£10,000 ‘Secret Santa’ with Classic FM

2 November 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 11:29

£10,000 ‘Secret Santa’ with Classic FM
£10,000 ‘Secret Santa’ with Classic FM. Picture: Stock

Win thousands of pounds cash this festive season.

Classic FM is giving you a chance to win £10,000, with a special ‘Secret Santa’ competition – with the prize money paid before Christmas.

For your chance to win, tell us the name of the celebrity that’s hiding under the Santa costume in the image below.

If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 61812.

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 20th December 2020. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here.

Tell us the name of the celebrity that’s hiding under the Santa costume.
Tell us the name of the celebrity that’s hiding under the Santa costume. Picture: Global

Competition Information

FAQs

FAQs

Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

More competitions

See more More competitions

Win an Apple iPad Mini on Classic FM

Win an Apple iPad Mini on Classic FM

6 days ago

Win an iPhone 12

Win the all-new iPhone 12!

18 days ago

Win a £100 John Lewis voucher

Win a £100 John Lewis voucher with Classic FM

3 months ago

Amazon Echo Smart Speaker

Win an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Classic FM

5 months ago