Classic FM’s Zeb Soanes presented with Betjeman Society Award for ‘bringing words and music alive’

By Classic FM

Zeb said it was a “great honour” to receive the award.

We are delighted that our very own Zeb Soanes, who presents Relaxing Evenings on Classic FM from 7-10pm, was presented with the Betjeman Society Award. The beautiful statuette is a model of Martin Jennings’ larger-than-life bronze statue of Betjeman, which can be found at St Pancras Station.

The award is presented annually to the person, group or organisation which has made the most significant recent contribution to the understanding or enjoyment of the life and work of Sir John Betjeman.

Zeb was given the award on Saturday 14 June by The Betjeman Society’s Chairman, Steve Jackson, after giving a performance of Betjeman’s Banana Blush at St James Garlickhythe Church.

Zeb said: “It is such a great honour to be presented with The Betjeman Society Award. It must also belong to my friend and genius musical director Chris Warner and our wonderful band who so love performing Banana Blush, celebrating our cuddliest poet laureate in this most toe-tapping marriage of words and music.”

Zeb has been touring live performances of Betjeman’s album Banana Blush with the Chris Warner Ensemble, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, telling the story of this unique collaboration between John Betjeman and the composer Jim Parker.

Parker, who won the BAFTA for Best Original Television Music four times, composed the memorable scores for countless TV series including House of Cards, Foyles War, The House of Elliot, Mapp and Lucia and Midsomer Murders.

Before he died in 2023, Jim Parker recreated his original Banana Blush score (much of which had been lost over the years) especially for Zeb’s live concerts.

His daughter Claire Parker, who attended Saturday’s concert, said: “Jim enjoyed hearing how his collaborations with Betjeman inspired other artists such as Suggs and Jarvis Cocker, and he was delighted that Zeb continues to bring the words and the music alive again for a new generation to discover.”

Steve Jackson, Chairman of The Betjeman Society said: “Zeb is a worthy winner of The Betjeman Society Award. He has brought John Betjeman’s words to new audiences and champions Betjeman through his radio programmes and public appearances that are met with rapturous applause.

“Such imaginative entertainments keep Betjeman in the public eye and remind us of how versatile and relevant his poems are, even in the digital age. Zeb is a true Betjemanian.”