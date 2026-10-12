Sue Perkins to present new ‘Travelling Composers’ series on Classic FM

12 October 2026, 09:29 | Updated: 12 October 2026, 13:27

Sue Perkins returns to Classic FM for new series, ‘Travelling Composers’.
Sue Perkins returns to Classic FM for new series, ‘Travelling Composers’. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Which classical composer collected the most stamps in their passport?

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What’s the furthest distance you’ve ever travelled for inspiration? New countries, new continents, or even the other side of the world?

Some of the greatest classical composers were verified globe-trotters, racking up some serious air-miles on their quest for musical motivation.

In a new six-part series for Classic FM, Travelling Composers with HX Expeditions, Sue Perkins is back to follow in the footsteps of classical music’s most adventurous composers, visiting the far reaches of the globe to discover the destinations they loved (and sometimes loathed)!

Read more: 5 beautiful pieces of music inspired by the English countryside

Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, where Felix Mendelssohn travelled to meet Sir Walter Scott.
Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, where Felix Mendelssohn travelled to meet Sir Walter Scott. Picture: Getty

In episode one, on Sunday 18 October at 6pm, Sue stays fairly close to home with a trip around Europe. She visits the Isle of Mull in the Hebrides, where a young Felix Mendelssohn travelled to meet his absolute hero, Sir Walter Scott, and discovered the basalt beauty of Fingal’s Cave, before following him to Italy for a bit more Vitamin D.

She’ll also hear from Mozart whose travels took him to Paris, Milan, and many more, with a stop in Germany via J.S. Bach.

In future episodes, Sue will take a look at those intrepid adventurers who visited England’s green and pleasant land, the composers that ventured the furthest from home, trips across the Atlantic to the U.S.A., and the biggest musical sun-seekers.

Travelling Composers with HX Expeditions, presented by Sue Perkins, begins Sunday 18 October at 6pm. Listen on Global Player, and subscribe to Classic FM Plus for ad-free listening on all Classic FM stations.

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