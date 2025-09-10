Sue Perkins to present Classic FM travel series ‘Race to the Arctic’ with HX

Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to the Arctic with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions. Picture: Classic FM

Broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins returns to Classic FM for a new instalment of her travel series, reaching the Arctic by the series end.

Sue Perkins is returning to Classic FM for a brand new series combining two of her great loves: travel and classical music.

The comedian and broadcaster is embarking on a thrilling ‘Race to the Arctic’, brought to you by HX Hurtigruten Expeditions. Departing from the Galápagos on Friday 12 September, the end point of Sue’s previous journey with Classic FM, the goal is to reach Svalbard in the Arctic by the series end on Friday 3 October.

Along the way, Sue will be exploring cities, countries and continents, whilst discovering classical music connections along the way from Dances in the Canebrakes by Florence Price, to The Lord of the Rings by Howard Shore and Peer Gynt by Edvard Grieg.

Each episode chronicles Sue’s journey through iconic destinations, many well-travelled by HX, from Alaska and the Northwest Passage, to Greenland, Iceland, and Norway.

To accompany the new series, we are also launching a brand-new curated playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app – titled The Best of Sue Perkins’ Classical Expedition – featuring music from all three Race to… series, alongside special content from Sue.

Polar bear in Spitsbergen, an island in Svalbard. Picture: Alamy

As Sue ventures, she will delve into the rich cultural heritage of each region, discovering classical masterpieces that originated in or were inspired by these breathtaking destinations.

Sue Perkins said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Classic FM family for another brilliant musical adventure. This time, I’m journeying from the Galápagos Islands to the Arctic, weaving together two of my greatest passions – travel and classical music. From the tropical wonders at the start of our voyage, to the icy expanse of the Arctic, I can’t wait to share with listeners the music inspired by each breathtaking place we visit.”

Sally Ardis, Classic FM’s senior managing editor, said: “We are excited to join with our friends at HX again and build on our highly successful partnership for the third series of the Race to… programme. It is also fantastic to welcome back a Classic FM favourite – Sue Perkins – as she leads us on our next musical exploration. To accompany Sue and our listeners, we have chosen the best classical music as the soundtrack for another voyage of discovery, as we celebrate the many music connections en route.”

Suzanne Hall, European Marketing Director at HX, said: “We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with Classic FM as Sue Perkins sets off on her latest adventure in the new Race to the Arctic series, following the success of her journeys to Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands. Sue’s curiosity and spirit of adventure embody the essence of HX, making this partnership the perfect fit. Throughout this new series, Classic FM listeners will be transported to Alaska’s epic wilderness, Greenland’s fascinating coastline, northern Norway’s winter wonderland and, finally, the remote and dramatic landscapes of Svalbard, where wildlife, science and true exploration come together to reflect the heart of our expeditions.”

Classic FM’s Race to the Arctic with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions, presented by Sue Perkins and written by Tim Lihoreau, begins on Friday 12 May at 9pm and continues for four weeks.