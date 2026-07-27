Sue Perkins to present exploration series ‘Classical Pioneers’ with HX on Classic FM

Sue Perkins to present ‘Classical Pioneers’ with HX on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

Promoted by HX Expeditions

Broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins returns to Classic FM with a new travel series celebrating the world’s great explorers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sue Perkins is back on Classic FM for a brand-new series, Classical Pioneers, in partnership with HX Expeditions.

Over six weeks, Sue embarks on an extraordinary journey celebrating the world’s pioneering explorers, scientists, and adventurers, whose remarkable stories have shaped our understanding of some of the world’s most remote and fascinating destinations.

Setting sail on Sunday 2 August at 6pm, Sue’s fascinating musical expedition takes her from breathtaking Svalbard in the Arctic Circle to Antarctica and Greenland, exploring musical connections along the way.

Following in the footsteps of the great Antarctic explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, Sue pays her respects with a listen to Howard Goodall’s Shackleton’s Cross.

Afterwards, she’ll be swooping across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, written the year after American aviator Amelia Earhart became the 16th woman in the US to be issued a pilot’s licence.

A polar bear and cub trek across the ice in Svalbard. Picture: Alamy

Sue Perkins said: “I’ve always believed that every great journey begins with curiosity, and Classical Pioneers is full of extraordinary people whose determination to explore the world changed what we know about it. It’s been a joy to uncover their remarkable stories and pair them with beautiful music that captures the drama, emotion and sheer scale of their adventures. I can’t wait for listeners to join us on another unforgettable expedition.”

Joseph Zubier, Classic FM’s Managing Editor said: “We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership with HX Expeditions through a fresh new concept that brings together two things we know our audience loves: incredible storytelling and beautiful classical music. Sue is the perfect host to take our listeners on another memorable journey that will allow our listeners to explore the exciting sounds and landmarks of the world.“

Suzanne Hall, European and ANZ Marketing Director at HX, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Classic FM and Sue Perkins on this new series. Classical Pioneers celebrates the explorers, scientists and adventurers whose work has helped shape our understanding of some of the world’s most remote and fascinating destinations. Through music and storytelling, the series brings their stories to life while reflecting the spirit of discovery at the heart of HX’s expeditions.“

Classical Pioneers with HX Expeditions, presented by Sue Perkins and written by Tim Lihoreau, begins on Sunday 2 August at 6pm. Listen on Global Player.