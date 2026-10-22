Pet Classics is back for 2026, to keep pets calm during fireworks with relaxing classical music

22 October 2026, 10:31

Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for 2026, helping keep pets calm during fireworks.
Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for 2026, helping keep pets calm during fireworks. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Dan Walker, Aled Jones, and Dawn O’Porter will play relaxing classical music across the Bonfire Night weekend to help soothe pets during fireworks season.

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As preparations for fireworks season get underway across the UK, we’re bringing back our popular programme, Classic FM’s Pet Classics, which returns for its ninth year with an expanded offering across three nights.

Dan Walker, Aled Jones, and Dawn O’Porter will each host a night of the specially created programme, to help keep the nation’s pets calm through the whizzes and bangs.

Dan, who presents Classic FM Breakfast from 6.30–9am on weekdays, will present the first programme on Bonfire Night itself, Thursday 5 November.

As celebrations continue throughout the weekend, mid-mornings host Aled Jones will be on hand to bring some peace to Friday 6 November, and Sunday afternoon presenter Dawn O’Porter picks up the baton on Saturday 7 November.

All three programmes will be broadcast from 5pm to 10pm.

Read more: 8 classical composers who absolutely adored their pets

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Classic FM is continuing its partnership with the RSPCA for 2026, to provide the ultimate audio sanctuary for the nation’s animals. A survey by the RSPCA revealed that almost two-thirds (63%) of animal owners reported their pet was distressed during fireworks season, and that playing relaxing music was the most common way (36%) to help calm or prepare their animal.

Across all three shows, pets and their owners will hear specially selected classical music pieces, many of which are inspired by animals themselves, including Camille Saint-SaënsCarnival of the Animals and Edward Elgar’s Mina, named after his beloved Cairn Terrier. The programmes will also include advice and top tips from the RSPCA on keeping pets safe through the fireworks.

There will also be shoutouts and dedications to listeners’ pets of all varieties, from cats and dogs to sheep, horses, fish, snakes, pigeons, and even the occasional axolotl!

Read more: 10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Classic FM’s Pet Classics will broadcast over three nights, hosted by Aled Jones, Dawn O’Porter, and Dan Walker.
Classic FM’s Pet Classics will broadcast over three nights, hosted by Aled Jones, Dawn O’Porter, and Dan Walker. Picture: Classic FM

New for 2026, Classic FM has also commissioned a new piece of classical music from pianist, composer, and Classic FM Calm Ambassador, Noah Inada-Kim.

Noah’s piece, When The Night Goes Quiet, is written for solo piano and informed by research from the Universities of Belfast and Glasgow, which found that animals respond best to slow tempos, low pitch, and little to no percussive elements.

Noah said: “It’s been truly magical working with Classic FM to write and record When The Night Goes Quiet, my first original piece composed to bring a sense of calm to pets across the country. Fireworks season can be incredibly loud and unpredictable, and I hope that my piece - and all the wonderful music played across these three brilliant shows for Pet Classics - helps to give anxious pets and owners some respite from the loud noise outside.”

Joseph Zubier, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, added: “We’re so proud of Classic FM’s Pet Classics. For many pets and their owners, the programme is an essential tool, offering a calming soundtrack and a relaxing sanctuary during the fireworks season. It’s wonderful to have worked with our Classic FM Calm Ambassador Noah to create a beautiful piece of original, pet-friendly music, as we celebrate our ninth year keeping the nation’s animals relaxed.”

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics on Thursday 5, Friday 6, and Saturday 7 November, 5pm to 10pm.

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