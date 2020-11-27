Join us as Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM!

Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM at 8am on Tuesday 1 December! Picture: Getty

Classic FM is the home of Christmas music – and festivities officially start on Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast this Tuesday 1 December.

On Tuesday 1 December at 8am, Tim Lihoreau will switch on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM.

He’ll begin the station’s Yuletide celebrations with a suitably festive poem, followed by an hour of Christmassy favourites.

Christmas will have officially arrived on Classic FM, and you’ll start to hear a carol or two every so often, amid the great music we usually play.

And the closer we get to the big day, the more festive carols we’ll sprinkle throughout our soundtrack.

Tim Lihoreau will turn on the sound of Christmas at 8am on Tuesday 1 December.

If you’re in need of some extra festive joy this year, we’ve also got two Christmassy playlists that can be played at any time.

Head to Global Player, the official Classic FM app, and head to ‘Playlists’ where you’ll find Classic FM Christmas and Classic FM’s Cinematic Christmas.

