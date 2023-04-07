We’re counting down the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023! Listen live and follow the countdown

By Classic FM

It’s time - we’re counting down the Top 300 greatest pieces of music, as voted for by you. Join us across the Easter weekend!

Since voting closed on 22 March, we’ve been totting up your votes, and checking them twice.

And now, across the Easter weekend, we’re counting down your brand new Top 300 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023.

From Good Friday to Easter Monday, between 9am and 9pm every day, join us to find out where your favourites have landed in the chart, as well as this year’s winner in the battle between Beethoven and Mozart for the highest number of entries.

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023. Picture: Classic FM

Across the weekend, you’ll hear from Aled Jones, Anne-Marie Minhall, John Brunning, Margherita Taylor, Lucy Coward, Myleene Klass, and Alexander Armstrong as they count down your 2023 chart.

Plus, don’t miss Alexander Armstrong’s finale from 6pm on Monday 10 April as he reveals the Top 10 and that all-important top spot...

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 on Global Player and follow the chart online.