Win two VIP tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi’s sold-out concert at Verona Arena!

By Classic FM

Experience the world’s most popular classical artist, Ludovico Einaudi in a sold-out concert at one of the most famous amphitheatres in the world.

Ever dreamed of getting to see one of today’s most famous classical artists live – for free? Now’s your chance!

You could be jetting off to fair Verona to see Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi perform in one of the oldest auditoriums in the world, followed by an exclusive afterparty.

The legendary Arena di Verona is a Roman amphitheatre that predates even the Colosseum of Rome. It is one of the largest amphitheatres in the world and has seen nearly 2,000 years of history and iconic performances like this one.

By texting to win, you could win a pair of premium tickets to see Einaudi’s sold-out concert at the Arena di Verona on Wednesday 10 July.

Aerial view of the breathtaking city of Verona, Italy. Picture: Citalia Holidays

We’ll also cover your return flights from London (UK) to Verona (Italy), hotel transfer and accommodation for three nights. Travel dates are between Monday 8 July and Thursday 11 July.

You could enjoy three luxurious nights in a Superior Room at the NH Collection Palazzo Verona, a beautiful five-star hotel in the centre of Verona. Built around Roman ruins, the Palazzo is situated less than 600 yards away from the iconic Juliet House. Breakfast is included every morning of your stay as well.

Enjoy a midsummer getaway in one of Italy’s most picturesque cities and the chance to see one of classical music’s greatest living artists. See below for more details on how to enter.

The famous Juliet balcony in Verona. Picture: Citalia Holidays

How to enter the competition

For your chance to win, text the word VERONA to 61812. Text lines open at 6am on Monday 17 June 2024, and close at 8am on Monday 1 July 2024. Keep your phone handy, as we may be calling you.

Listen to Dan Walker on Classic FM Breakfast on 1 July at 8am as he reveals the winner live on air.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you’ve entered we’ll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across Classic FM. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 26.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we’ve raised over £35 million for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

Inside the lobby of the Palazzo Verona. Picture: Citalia Holidays

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to our amazing donor: Citalia Holidays.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs here or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.