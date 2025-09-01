Classic FM Big Charity Auction: bid to win a luxury Hong Kong stay, Yamaha piano, Northern Lights trip and more

1 September 2025, 00:01

Bid to win a Yamaha piano and lesson, a Citalia Italian holiday and Northern Lights experience
Bid to win a Yamaha piano and lesson, a Citalia Italian holiday and Northern Lights experience. Picture: Sony/Citalia/Lotus
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The Classic FM Auction is back and bigger than ever...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We have just launched the Classic FM Big Charity Auction for 2025!

This is your chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime trips and money-can’t buy experiences, all in aid of small local charities across the UK.

The auction is live online from Monday 1 September, and will close on Friday 10 October – Make Some Noise Day.

100% of the proceeds go directly to Classic FM’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, helping small, local charities across the UK supporting people going through life’s toughest challenges.

Auction highlights include:

A luxury five-night stay in Hong Kong, at the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel with Cathay Pacific flights

Hong Kong
Hong Kong. Picture: Lotus

A magical Northern Lights package with Trafalgar Travel

Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis. Picture: Lotus

A seven-night Italian escape and tickets to Verona Opera with Citalia

Italy
Italy. Picture: Citalia

Tickets to see Anna Lapwood this Christmas, with a special backstage meet-and-greet

Anna Lapwood on the organ at the Royal Albert Hall during A Christmas Gaiety
Anna Lapwood on the organ at the Royal Albert Hall during A Christmas Gaiety. Picture: Getty

A seven-night countryside escape at the impressive Colleton Hall in Devon with Oliver’s Travels

Colleton Hall, Devon
Colleton Hall, Devon. Picture: Oliver’s Travels

The ultimate Classic FM Experience including a studio tour, tickets to Classic FM Live and overnight stay at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane

Royal Albert Hall Classic FM Live
Royal Albert Hall Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

A Yamaha smart piano and private lesson with Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Picture: Sony

A personalised composition from Debbie Wiseman, with additional signed composer bundle

Debbie Wiseman
Debbie Wiseman. Picture: Courtesy of Debbie Wiseman

Afternoon Tea with Aled Jones at Hotel Café Royal

Afternoon tea with Aled Jones
Afternoon tea with Aled Jones. Picture: Hotel Cafe Royal

A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers

A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers
A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers. Picture: Hilier Garden Centre

VIP tickets to Opera Holland Park opening night

Opera Holland Park
Opera Holland Park. Picture: Alamy

London Symphony Orchestra family tickets & signed books

London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican
London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican. Picture: Liam Hennebry

Every bid helps support small charities across the UK, working tirelessly to ensure that no one has to face life’s toughest moments alone.

So get involved, place your bids, and make a difference today!

Explore Classic FM’s Big Charity Auction here. T&Cs apply.

How to Listen

How to Listen

Elsewhere on Classic FM

Classic FM playlists on Global Player

Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker

Listen Again to your favourite Classic FM programmes

Sign up to our email newsletter for all the latest news