Classic FM Big Charity Auction: bid to win a luxury Hong Kong stay, Yamaha piano, Northern Lights trip and more

1 September 2025, 00:01
The Classic FM Auction is back and bigger than ever...
We have just launched the Classic FM Big Charity Auction for 2025!
This is your chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime trips and money-can’t buy experiences, all in aid of small local charities across the UK.
The auction is live online from Monday 1 September, and will close on Friday 10 October – Make Some Noise Day.
100% of the proceeds go directly to Classic FM’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, helping small, local charities across the UK supporting people going through life’s toughest challenges.
A luxury five-night stay in Hong Kong, at the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel with Cathay Pacific flights
A magical Northern Lights package with Trafalgar Travel
A seven-night Italian escape and tickets to Verona Opera with Citalia
Tickets to see Anna Lapwood this Christmas, with a special backstage meet-and-greet
A seven-night countryside escape at the impressive Colleton Hall in Devon with Oliver’s Travels
The ultimate Classic FM Experience including a studio tour, tickets to Classic FM Live and overnight stay at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane
A Yamaha smart piano and private lesson with Jeneba Kanneh-Mason
A personalised composition from Debbie Wiseman, with additional signed composer bundle
Afternoon Tea with Aled Jones at Hotel Café Royal
A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers
VIP tickets to Opera Holland Park opening night
London Symphony Orchestra family tickets & signed books
Every bid helps support small charities across the UK, working tirelessly to ensure that no one has to face life’s toughest moments alone.
So get involved, place your bids, and make a difference today!