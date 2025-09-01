Classic FM Big Charity Auction: bid to win a luxury Hong Kong stay, Yamaha piano, Northern Lights trip and more

Bid to win a Yamaha piano and lesson, a Citalia Italian holiday and Northern Lights experience. Picture: Sony/Citalia/Lotus

By Classic FM

The Classic FM Auction is back and bigger than ever...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We have just launched the Classic FM Big Charity Auction for 2025!

This is your chance to bid on once-in-a-lifetime trips and money-can’t buy experiences, all in aid of small local charities across the UK.

The auction is live online from Monday 1 September, and will close on Friday 10 October – Make Some Noise Day.

100% of the proceeds go directly to Classic FM’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, helping small, local charities across the UK supporting people going through life’s toughest challenges.

Auction highlights include:

A luxury five-night stay in Hong Kong, at the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel with Cathay Pacific flights

Hong Kong. Picture: Lotus

A magical Northern Lights package with Trafalgar Travel

Aurora Borealis. Picture: Lotus

A seven-night Italian escape and tickets to Verona Opera with Citalia

Italy. Picture: Citalia

Tickets to see Anna Lapwood this Christmas, with a special backstage meet-and-greet

Anna Lapwood on the organ at the Royal Albert Hall during A Christmas Gaiety. Picture: Getty

A seven-night countryside escape at the impressive Colleton Hall in Devon with Oliver’s Travels

Colleton Hall, Devon. Picture: Oliver’s Travels

The ultimate Classic FM Experience including a studio tour, tickets to Classic FM Live and overnight stay at Sheraton Grand London Park Lane

Royal Albert Hall Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

A Yamaha smart piano and private lesson with Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Picture: Sony

A personalised composition from Debbie Wiseman, with additional signed composer bundle

Debbie Wiseman. Picture: Courtesy of Debbie Wiseman

Afternoon Tea with Aled Jones at Hotel Café Royal

Afternoon tea with Aled Jones. Picture: Hotel Cafe Royal

A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers

A personal gardening consultation with Alan Titchmarsh & Hillier Garden Centre Vouchers. Picture: Hilier Garden Centre

VIP tickets to Opera Holland Park opening night

Opera Holland Park. Picture: Alamy

London Symphony Orchestra family tickets & signed books

London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican. Picture: Liam Hennebry

Every bid helps support small charities across the UK, working tirelessly to ensure that no one has to face life’s toughest moments alone.

So get involved, place your bids, and make a difference today!