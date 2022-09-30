The Classic FM Auction: bid to win a stay in Cornwall, a Yamaha piano and more fantastic prizes

By Classic FM

From tea with Alan Titchmarsh, to a brilliant Yamaha piano up for grabs, this is your chance to bid on some fantastic prizes all while raising money for small charities.

The Classic FM Auction is back! We’re offering you the chance to bid on some fantastic prizes, all while raising money for small charities through our wonderful charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Ultimate Classic FM Experience

First, we have The Ultimate Classic FM Experience, including afternoon tea with Classic FM’s very own Alan Titchmarsh, a Classic FM Studio tour, Kitchen Aid products, a baking bundle, and box tickets to Classic FM Live.

This one-of-a-kind experience includes two tickets in a shared box at Classic FM Live 2023, a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer and K400 blender in beetroot, everything you need to get baking with a bundle of products from Wright’s Baking. Not only that, you’ll get the chance to ask your burning gardening questions to National treasure Alan Titchmarsh with 1-1 meet and greet with afternoon tea at The Savoy. We’ll also cover accommodation and travel into London.

This auction is open for pre-bids from 10.45 on Monday 3 October to 08.30 on Tuesday 4 October via our pre-bid form here.

The live auction phone line is open from 09.45 to 10.45 on Tuesday 4 October. The number to call between those times is 0345 606 0990. Listen to Classic FM to hear the current highest bid.

You must be 18 or over to make a bid.

Yamaha Clavinova CLP775 Digital Piano

Secondly we have a Yamaha Clavinova CLP775 Digital Piano. The CLP Series of digital pianos uses cutting-edge technology to recreate the experience of performing on a grand piano, allowing the pianist to play the keys with many variations of speed and depth to achieve an unlimited variation in tone and create uniquely personal performances. This fantastic prize will include Yamaha’s CLP775 in polished ebony, matching bench and delivery.

This auction is open for pre-bids from 10.45 on Tuesday 4 October to 08.30 on Wednesday 5 October via our pre-bid form here.

The live auction phone line is open from 09.45 to 10.45 on Wednesday 5 October. The number to call between those times is 0345 606 0990. Listen to Classic FM to hear the current highest bid.

You must be 18 or over to make a bid.

One-week stay at Catchfrench Manor in Cornwall

And saving the best until last – bid to win a 7-night stay at Catchfrench Manor in Cornwall for a family or group of up to 10 people. This remarkable Grade II listed Catchfrench Manor is one of Conwall’s most historic houses. As well as its fascinating history it offers stunning gardens and gorgeous interiors. Your stay will include a delicious dinner prepared by a private chef and a magnum of champagne on arrival!

This auction is open for pre-bids from 10.45 on Wednesday 5 October to 08.30 on Thursday 6 October via our pre-bid form here.

The live auction phone line is open from 09.45 to 10.45 on Thursday 6 October. The number to call between those times is 0345 606 0990. Listen to Classic FM to hear the current highest bid.

You will need to be 25 or over to make a bid.

You can enter The Classic FM Auction at the alotted times, via our pre-bid form here. Full terms and conditions at makesomenoise.com.