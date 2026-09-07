Classic FM launches new ad-free radio service, Classic FM Plus

Classic FM Plus banner. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

You can now enjoy even more of your favourite classical music, without ads!

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Classic FM has launched a new ad-free subscription service, Classic FM Plus!

Enjoy all the shows you know and love, without the ad breaks and with even more great music to discover, across Classic FM and its sister stations, Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-up.

In addition to ad-free listening, Classic FM Plus subscribers will also get one free entry to Cash Call every week, save 15% in the official Classic FM merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Classic FM.

Unlock ad-free listening. Picture: Global

Enjoy 15% off Global merchandise. Picture: Global

Access exclusives. Picture: Global

How to subscribe to Classic FM Plus

If you’re ready to upgrade your listening experience and enjoy Classic FM ad-free, head to Global Player to subscribe.

Subscriptions start at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and include Classic FM, Classic FM Calm, and Classic FM Movies.

Ad-free radio is available across the UK via Global Player on mobile, laptop, Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Apple TV.

Subscribe to Classic FM Plus. Picture: Global

Subscribe to Classic FM Plus now on Global Player.