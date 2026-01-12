Washington National Opera ends 55‑year residency at the Trump Kennedy Center, citing financial issues

Washington National Opera leaves Kennedy Center. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

“The Trump Kennedy Center has made the decision to end the exclusive partnership with the Washington Opera.”

The Washington National Opera (WNO) is ending its 55‑year residency at the Kennedy Center, citing issues with financial models and concerns over future revenue.

In a statement to the New York Times, WNO said: “Today, the Washington National Opera announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity.”

The Kennedy Center, now officially called The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts by its board, confirmed the split.

Executive director Richard Grenell said on X: “The Trump Kennedy Center has made the decision to end the EXCLUSIVE partnership with the Washington Opera so that we can have the flexibility and funds to bring in operas from around the world and across the US. Having an EXCLUSIVE relationship has been extremely expensive and limiting in choice and variety.”

The Washington National Opera announces it will move its performances from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts which has been its home since 1971. Picture: Getty

He added: “We have spent millions of dollars to support the Washington Opera’s exclusivity, and yet they were still millions of dollars in the hole – and getting worse.”

The opera company’s departure is the latest in a string of cancellations and withdrawals since President Donald Trump became chair of the Kennedy Center board in February 2025 and his name was added to the venue’s title in December 2025.

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, who had been expected to host a WNO gala, said appearing there “has now become an ideological statement.”

Other artists who have cancelled include singer Sonia De Los Santos, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, choreographer Doug Varone, folk duo Magpie and actress Issa Rae.