Violinist refused boarding by airline after declining to check in ‘rare’ Stradivarius

8 September 2025, 17:29

Violinist refused boarding by Transavia Airlines after declining to check in his Stradivarius
Violinist refused boarding by Transavia Airlines after declining to check in his Stradivarius. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The musician and his wife were refused boarding until they rearranged their instruments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An airline denied boarding to a violinist who refused to check in his “rare and irreplaceable” Stradivari violin.

Patrick Roberts joins a list of musicians who have faced difficulties when travelling with a precious instrument, when he was flying from Paris to Milan to perform at a concert in Lake Como.

When he and his wife arrived at the airport, they were told that the flight was overbooked and they would need to return later, and when they did, a representative from the airline Transavia told Roberts that he could not board with his Golden Period Stradivari violin, insisting the violin must be checked into the aircraft hold.

When Roberts declined to check in the instrument – which is currently on loan from an anonymous donor – he and his wife were sent back with their luggage and rejected from check-in.

Read more: Long-lost ‘Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius violin taken in Nazi Germany has been traced in Japan

Roberts told The Strad that he was shaken by the event, and was shocked “not only the impracticality of the airline’s stance, but also the complete lack of empathy shown by Transavia staff”.

“There was no concern expressed for the safety of such a rare and irreplaceable instrument, nor any acknowledgement of the distress caused”, he added.

In order for him to board, Roberts eventually moved the Stradivari violin into a different case, and carried his other violin in his arms throughout the flight, while checking in his bows to the hold.

Read more: What’s so good about Stradivarius violins?

Stradivari violins are known for being some of the best violins on the market due to the size of the ‘f’ holes on the front of the instrument, their unique varnish recipe and a possible mystery ingredient in the wood.

The most expensive violin in the world is the ‘Lady Blunt’ Stradivari from 1721, which sold for about 11.6 million euros at a charity auction and the proceeds went to the victims of the earthquake in Japan.

Latest on Classic FM

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?

When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Tchaikovsky

Orchestra formation

What are all the instruments in an orchestra?

Discover Music

Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner in new film

Leo Woodall is playing a piano tuner in his latest indie film

13 primary school hymns that were absolute belters in assembly

13 primary school hymns that were absolute belters in assembly

Discover Music

Scottish teenager Eilidh MacLeod played bagpipes in her local band

Manchester Arena bombing victim remembered with new music education fund

The Honours of Scotland concert at Balmoral Castle.

Classic FM to broadcast The Honours of Scotland Concert from Balmoral Castle

Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra support Coldplay at Wembley

Why this incredible Venezuelan Orchestra is supporting Coldplay at Wembley

Why Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Why do Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Williams

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie discuss their musical families

Dame Helen Mirren: ‘I find classical music more exciting... I love Stravinsky’

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Award-winning film composer John Williams ‘never liked film music very much’

Star Wars composer John Williams says he ‘never liked film music very much’

Williams

Laufey’s new album features a classical ballet interlude

Why does Laufey’s new album feature a classical ballet interlude?

‘Lord of the Rings’ score voted nation’s favourite film music

‘Lord of the Rings’ voted nation’s favourite film score in Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame
Students playing musical instruments during music lesson at Royal High School Bath

GCSE music entries rise for two consecutive years after historic decline

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Andrew Lloyd Webber is transforming Phantom of the Opera into an anime epic

Lloyd Webber

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart in new Sky series, Amadeus

First look at new ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

19 days ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

20 days ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

1 month ago

Williams

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

2 months ago

Beethoven

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota

2 months ago

Aled Jones and Stuart Burrows

Child star Aled Jones sings with late tenor in poignant ‘Panis Angelicus’ duet

2 months ago

Aled Jones