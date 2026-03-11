92-year-old Nancy, original star of 1968 Oliver! film, sings phenomenal ‘As Long as He Needs Me’

11 March 2026, 16:47

Shani Wallis, original Nancy from 1968 Oliver! sings on Britain’s Got Talent
Shani Wallis, original Nancy from 1968 Oliver! sings on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Britain's Got Talent/ITV/Alamy

By Hazel Davis

Shani Wallis wowed Britain’s Got Talent judges with her rendition of ‘As Long As He Needs Me’.

The judges on TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent were left speechless when a 92-year-old singer announced who she really was.

After 70 years, Shani Wallis delivered a jaw-dropping performance of ‘As Long as He Needs Me’ from the 1968 Academy Award-winning musical Oliver!, in which she played the iconic role of Nancy.

Wallis announced herself, saying, “I was here on this stage 70 years ago but you will probably remember me as the female star of the Academy Award winning motion picture Oliver!” to which judge Alesha Dixon shouted, “Nancy!?”

The performance, captured on the spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, received a standing ovation from the audience but her audition didn’t make the final cut of the main show.

Dixon later said, “This is so beautiful because you are 92 years old doing something that you love, so you’re my hero. You are an inspiration to all of us.”

Original Nancy from Oliver wows BGT

Wallis studied at RADA and made her West End musical debut at the age of 18 in 1952 in Call Me Madam at the Coliseum and worked in a range of musicals in the UK before heading to America, starring on A Time For Singing on Broadway in 1966.

The original Oliver! movie, based on the Lionel Bart musical, starred Mark Lester as Oliver, Ron Moody as Fagin and Oliver Reed as Bill Sikes and won six Academy Awards.

Shani Wallis in 1968 film ‘Oliver!’
Shani Wallis in 1968 film ‘Oliver!’. Picture: Alamy

After the success of the film Wallis, who is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), says she was offered TV roles but held out – unsuccessfully – for movie musicals instead.

She later starred in a range of TV shows including Charlie’s Angels and Columbo and now lives in America.

Latest on Classic FM

Opera and ballet hit the headlines thanks to Timothée Chalamet interview

Sorry, Timothée Chalamet, it seems like the world does love opera and ballet...

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Events

Katherine Jenkins on Classic FM

Katherine Jenkins joins Classic FM to host special programme on International Women’s Day

Katherine Jenkins

Who are the new musical mentors for Season 4 of Channel 4’s The Piano?

Who are the new musical mentors for Season 4 of The Piano?

National Youth Orchestra performs to 3,000 students at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Orchestra of teenagers performs to 3,000 students at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

NYO

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30

How a harp caused the break up of The Beatles

How a harp sparked the breakup of The Beatles

Discover Music

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus, according to new research.

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus - and it’s not just rockers, according to new research
The Bride! (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester)

How The Bride of Frankenstein created the first symphonic horror score

Discover Music

Philip Glass and Reneé Fleming among the latest musicians to withdraw from the Trump Kennedy Center

Which artists and musicians have cancelled the Kennedy Center so far?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Celebrating 20 years of Myleene Klass at Classic FM

20 things Myleene Klass has achieved in her 20 years at Classic FM

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Discover Music

Kate Bush, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

The musical history of Wuthering Heights – from Brontë and Bush to Brat

Discover Music

A newborn baby is played citole during a music therapy session

Scientists played Bach to newborns, and found they can anticipate rhythms at two days old

Bach

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4

All the classical covers in Bridgerton Season 4

Discover Music

French singer Roberto Alagna, as Calaf, performs during a rehearsal of Turandot in July 2012 in France

Audience boos as Royal Opera head of music valiantly steps in for sick tenor

Roberto Alagna

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

2 months ago

Discover Music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

2 months ago

Lloyd Webber

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

2 months ago

Events

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

3 months ago