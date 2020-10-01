Exclusive

Live Music Month 2020: watch exclusive live performances and Classic FM Sessions online

1 October 2020, 19:58

October is Live Music Month on Classic FM
October is Live Music Month on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

Celebrate Live Music Month on Classic FM by experiencing some of the best concerts and live performances we’ve captured on camera.

October is Classic FM’s Live Music Month.

While many of us still can’t get out to a concert hall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re aiming to bring the power, excitement and intimacy of live performance to you – both on-air, and here online.

We’re celebrating with a look back at the very best performances, concerts and music we’ve captured on film in recent years, with special broadcasts on our website and Facebook Page taking place throughout October.

These will include exclusive ‘Classic FM Sessions’ and past live performances by leading musicians, in and beyond the concert hall.

From Isata Kanneh-Mason performing fiery Clara Schumann, to Jennifer Pike’s Bach – and some ‘forgotten’ 19th-century guitar music from Alexandra Whittingham in between – we’ll be featuring performances from some of the best performers from around the world.

Read more: Live Music Month on Classic FM – on-air schedule >

We will be premiering beautiful live performances every week on our Facebook Page and website throughout October, and will also be hosting Facebook Watch Parties so you can line-up concerts and experience them with your friends. Keep an eye on our social channels to find out more.

Read more: Experience live music and concert streams from Classic FM’s partner orchestras and organisations >

Classic FM’s Live Music Month – watch performances here

Live Music Month: NPG Sessions

Join us at the National Portrait Gallery in London as we begin our Live Music Month on Classic FM. Let's share the magic and beauty of music together – courtesy of four incredible young musicians, violinist Jennifer Pike, cellist Ashok Klouda and guitarists Alexandra Whittingham and Andrey Lebedev - Classical Guitarist. Find out more about all the music happening this month 👉 https://clssicfm.co/LMM2020

Posted by Classic FM on Thursday, 1 October 2020

Listen to exclusive sessions and incredible live recordings on Classic FM’s Live Music Month, all through October. Listen on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, online, and on Global Player, Classic FM’s official app.

