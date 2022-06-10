Heartwarming moment Julie Andrews is serenaded with ‘Do-Re-Mi’ by Von Trapp child actors

10 June 2022, 22:36 | Updated: 10 June 2022, 22:55

Von Trapp child actors serenade Dame Julie Andrews with ‘Do-Re-Mi’
Von Trapp child actors serenade Dame Julie Andrews with ‘Do-Re-Mi’. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The ‘Sound of Music’ child actors reunited to sing one more time with legendary soprano, Julie Andrews.

In a heartwarming moment of music, Dame Julie Andrews was serenaded by five of the original cast members who played the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, which was released 57 years ago.

The beloved film, whose music was composed by the legendary duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, saw Andrews play a governess who helps the Von Trapp family household rediscover the joy of music, and music-making.

On Thursday 9 June, Andrews was being honoured at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala with the institute’s highest honour for a career in film.

Nicholas Hammond, who played Friedrich Von Trapp, begins the presentation with the opening lyric of the song ‘Do-Re-Mi’, one of the most famous numbers from the musical film (watch below).

“Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start,” Hammond says, as Andrews can be seen smiling at the five actors standing on stage, and nodding in approval.

Read more: Real-life Von Trapp great grandchildren sing an impromptu ‘Edelweiss’

The song begins to play over the speakers, and Andrews is poised to join in, leading the audience in a mass singalong at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

After a few moments, the five actors begin to sing along with their original parts, while walking over to their on-screen governess.

Read more: The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Sound of Music’s Julie Andrews how to yodel

Andrews, 86, beams as Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath, who played Von Trapp children Friedrich, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl respectively, gather around her in the surprise tribute performance.

The actors who played Liesl and Louisa Von Trapp, Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies, have both passed away – the former in 2016, the latter in 2017.

As Andrews was introduced, she received a standing ovation from the room.

Trending on Classic FM

Andrea Bocelli

The 9 greatest songs by Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli

Violinist Joshua Bell busking in a Washington D.C Metro

The time when Joshua Bell went busking in the subway, and no-one noticed

Joshua Bell

Kyiv Symphony Orchestra plays at the Palace of Culture in Dresden, Germany, with flags of Ukraine stuck to their instruments

UK government urged to ‘extend the hand of friendship’ and waive visas for Ukrainian orchestras
Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

Williams

Jurassic World 3 // Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion has all the bombastic music you’d expect from a bumper dinosaur finale

Discover Music

Caroline McCaskey performs the American National Anthem at a Red Sox vs. Oakland A's game

Musical saw rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ transfixes American baseball game fans
Rhapsody Rabbit meets the cast of Family Guy...

Musical YouTuber reveals which cartoon characters *actually* play the piano correctly
Amanda Aldridge and the power of the parlour song.

Who was Amanda Aldridge? The parlour song composer and teacher who inspired a generation

Women in Music

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

Andrea Bocelli

What classical music and opera features in Stranger Things Season 4?

What classical music and opera features in Stranger Things Season 4?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Anna Netrebko performs at La Scala in 2019 in a production of ‘Tosca’

La Scala brings back soprano Anna Netrebko and plans to open new season with Russian opera

2 days ago

Anna Netrebko

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conduct the Welsh Pops Orchestra

Prince William and family conduct orchestra at Platinum Jubilee rehearsal, ‘keeping time brilliantly’

4 days ago

John Kander, now 95, composed the hit Broadway musical 'Cabaret' in 1966

‘Cabaret’ composer’s closeted college relationship uncovered by grandson decades later, in a forgotten musical…

4 days ago

Discover Music

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

4 days ago

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

4 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Princess Charlotte tries her hand at conducting an orchestra at Cardiff Castle

Giggling Princess Charlotte ‘conducts’ orchestra ahead of Cardiff Platinum Jubilee concert

6 days ago

Alexandra Stevenson sings in The Queen's Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite hymn to celebrate 70 years on the throne

9 days ago

Discover Music

Mand performs for a crowd of climbers at Everest Base Camp

Musician tackles gruelling 10-day trek to play the sitar at Mount Everest Base Camp

14 days ago

Marin Alsop's conductor brain

Marin Alsop reveals 10 things in a conductor’s brain during a symphony concert

15 days ago

Marin Alsop

Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani, aged 5, is an Italian piano prodigy

5-year-old Italian piano prodigy plays astonishing Mozart for competition audience

16 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Queen coronation balcony

What music was played at Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation?

Discover Music

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed