Indonesia submarine crew sing ‘Goodbye’ before disappearance in deeply poignant video

27 April 2021, 10:54 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 11:55

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

In a video filmed weeks before their disappearance, Indonesian submariners sing in unison to farewell their outgoing commander.

A video filmed weeks before an Indonesian submarine went missing shows the 53-strong crew singing a poignant farewell song, which means:

Even though I’m not ready to be missing you
I’m not ready to live without you.
I wish all the best for you.

‘Sampai Jumpa’, an Indonesian melody meaning ‘Goodbye’, was sung by the crew members to honour the outgoing commander of the navy’s submarine corps, Indonesian military spokesperson Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

All 53 crew members, who sing along in unison as one seaman provides accompaniment on acoustic guitar, are now presumed dead after the submarine sank off the coast of Bali.

On Sunday, the Indonesian military announced rescue teams had found the vessel in pieces on the ocean floor, about 800 metres below the surface.

Indonesian armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed, “all 53 personnel onboard have passed”.

Read more: ‘Singing will be a vital, national therapy for this miserable year’ >

Crew of destroyed Indonesia submarine sing poignant farewell song
Crew of destroyed Indonesia submarine sing poignant farewell song. Picture: Indonesia military

The submarine disappeared early last Wednesday, while it had been scheduled on a routine training exercise.

Commander Heri Oktavian, 42, is among those singing in the video, which was filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 sank.

Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, described the crew as the country’s “best patriot” and pledged government funding for the education of their children.

“The country will award them [the crew] by promoting them one rank higher and awarding them with a star medal for the services and contribution of these warriors,” he said.

“The government will also sponsor the education of the... crew members’ children until their bachelor’s degrees.”

On Monday, grieving relatives met on the shore in Bali to pay their respects to the crew.

More From ClassicFM

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

Coronavirus

HRH The Prince of Wales announced as new patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

HRH The Prince of Wales announced as new patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Chloé Lopes Gomes claims racial harassment at Berlin's Staatsballett

Black ballet dancer who had to ‘white up’ for Swan Lake wins Berlin racism case

Discover Music

Nearly a decade ago, her £10k flute vanished in a cab. Now, it has finally been returned.

Her flute vanished the night before a big audition. Nine years later, it is miraculously found.

Discover Music

Christa Ludwig and Leonard Bernstein rehearse Mahler with the Israel Philharmonic

Star mezzo pleads with Leonard Bernstein over breakneck tempo in awkward Mahler rehearsal

Bernstein, L

Mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig has died, aged 93

Tributes pour in for Christa Ludwig, illustrious mezzo-soprano who has died aged 93

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

West Side Story remake by Steven Spielberg

‘West Side Story’ Spielberg remake: 2021 UK release date, trailer, cast and soundtrack revealed

1 day ago

Discover Music

Rachel Zegler (Maria) stars in Spielberg remake of West Side Story

First look at Spielberg’s West Side Story as teaser trailer revealed in Oscars ceremony

1 day ago

Bernstein, L

Disney and Pixar’s Soul wins Oscar for Best Original Score at 93rd Academy Awards

Disney and Pixar’s Soul wins Oscar for Best Original Score at 93rd Academy Awards

1 day ago

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

Solo pianist plays every single orchestral line in painstakingly brilliant Chopin concerto

Solo pianist plays every single orchestral line in painstakingly brilliant Chopin concerto

3 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Hip-hop dancer glides to Philip Glass piano music

Hip-hop dancer’s feet ‘glide’ to Philip Glass in breathtakingly fluid performance

4 days ago

Bill Bailey plays The Star Spangled-Banner in a minor key

Comic genius Bill Bailey proves The Star-Spangled Banner sounds way better in a minor key

4 days ago

Episode of Arthur features Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Redman playing a duet

When cellist Yo-Yo Ma appeared on ‘Arthur’ to teach a wholesome lesson about music

5 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring Toy Orchestra

Rubber chickens and children’s toys play Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring in riotous lockdown video

7 days ago

HRH Duke of Edinburgh tribute at Portsmouth Cathedral

Soprano sings Royal Navy hymn in empty Portsmouth Cathedral, in moving Duke of Edinburgh tribute

10 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music