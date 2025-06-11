Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios

11 June 2025, 17:27 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 17:29

The moment Ron proposed to Christina at Abbey Road Studios...

By Lucy Hicks Beach

All you need is love...

Love was in the air at Abbey Road Studios this weekend, when composer Ron Danziger proposed to his partner Christina Teenz Tan at Abbey Road’s Studio One.

This wasn’t just a monumental moment for the two musicians, as this was the first ever proposal to take place during a recording session in the iconic studio.

The couple were surrounded by the 78-strong Royal Philharmonic Orchestra during the recording of one of their co-composition.

As the orchestra was recording, Danziger entered the studio with a bunch of bright red flowers.

Ron Danziger proposed to Christina Teenz Tan surrounded by the 78-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Ron Danziger proposed to Christina Teenz Tan surrounded by the 78-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Courtesy of Ron Danziger and Christina Teenz Tan

“I’m the composer of the song you just heard,” he said, “The song is actually based on lyrics by my beautiful partner Christina.”

He then went on to say, “Every time I see Christina, I hear music, and that’s music that I want to hear for the rest of my life.”

It was then that he got down on one knee with a ring and asked her to marry him, with the orchestra then erupting into song around them.

The couple are walking down the aisle to another of their co-compositions, Timeless, this Saturday 14 June. The piece was mastered by Grammy-winning engineers Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone and has already won 40 international awards.

