The chart-topping pop stars making classical strings the star of the show

14 December 2021, 18:03 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 18:07

Clean Bandit at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball
Clean Bandit at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Clean Bandit lit up London’s O2 Arena with their chart-topping, classical music-influenced electropop set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Founded in 2008, Clean Bandit are a British electronic music group who incorporate classical pieces by composers such as Mozart and Shostakovich into their music.

The group performed live at The O2 Arena for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, put on by Classic FM’s sister station on 11 December, and their performance brought the violin and cello to the centre of the stage for the 16,000 fans watching on.

An all-female trio of musicians fronted Clean Bandit’s JBB performance; Kirsten Joy on vocals, Grace Chatto on cello, and Stephanie Benedetti on violin. Founding members, brothers, Luke and Jack Patterson, stood further back on the stage playing synth and drums.

Watch their opening number below.

Read more: A comprehensive musical analysis of Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’

The Trio: who are the members of Clean Bandit?

Grace Chatto is a founding member of the electronic music band, and has performed with the group since 2008.

Prior to Clean Bandit achieving chart-topping success, Grace studied cello at the Royal Academy of Music before going on to read modern languages at the University of Cambridge, where she met her future bandmates.

Read more: Royal Academy graduate, Sir Elton John, says it’s ‘tragic’ music education is dwindling

After graduating, Grace took up a job teaching cello at a school, and describes these years after leaving Cambridge as “really difficult”.

“[The band] lived in one tiny room and Jack built a bed that was high up so we could live underneath it in the day, with all our keyboards and mini studio.

“We did all kinds of random jobs to try to make ends meet, because we really wanted to make our career as musicians.”

Just a few years later, the band released ‘Rather Be’, their chart-topping single which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, and it’s safe to say that the cellist has now well and truly ‘made it’!

The trio’s violinist is Stephanie Benedetti, the sister of star Scottish violinist, Nicola Benedetti.

Stephanie has been performing with the electronic group since 2016, and is a graduate of the Royal College of Music.

As well as touring with the group, Stephanie regularly plays with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Oxford Philharmonic, and in 2012, she performed as part of a string quartet at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Other violinists who tour with Clean Bandit include Braimah Kanneh-Mason, who has had his own share of the spotlight as a member of the musical family, the Kanneh-Masons.

The band have collaborated with multiple vocalists, such as Anne-Marie, Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson and Jess Glynne.

On stage with the band at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 was touring vocalist Kirsten Joy, an English singer-songwriter who has been touring with the band since 2016.

Kirsten, a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music, first rose to prominence as a competitor on the 2012 inaugural series of the singing talent contest The Voice UK.

Live musicians to the front

As more and more bands opt for synths and midis to produce their preferred soundscape on stage, it was great to see two live instrumentalists take centre stage for this performance.

Grace and Stephanie weren’t the only two musicians who found themselves in a starring role at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Artists such as Jax Jones performed with a live tenor saxophonist, and Justin Bieber’s set featured multiple live electric guitar solos.

More From ClassicFM

Pianist plays amid destroyed Kentucky home

Poignant footage of man playing piano amid rubble after losing his home in Kentucky tornado

Discover Music

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live with Viking: our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert returns in April 2022

Events

Funny nativity girl

This adorable village church nativity video will never get old
Find someone on your wavelength with Classic FM Romance

‘Forever grateful that Classic FM Romance brought us together’ – read our dating success stories

Lifestyle

Young opera fan stands up during soprano Lisette Oropesa’s recital to sing tenor part

Incredible moment young opera fan stands up during soprano’s Verdi performance to sing tenor part

Verdi

St. George's Chapel Choir rehearse before evensong at St George's Chapel in Windsor

What is Evensong, and what happens at a service?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

1 day ago

20-year-old Colombian-American actor and singer-songwriter Rachel Zegler

The viral video that launched ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler to stardom

4 days ago

Shawn Foley plays a 3am recital

Health care worker moves the Internet in viral 3am piano recital

4 days ago

Discover Music

Leonard Bernstein and José Carreras clash in recording session

Star tenor relentlessly corrected by Leonard Bernstein in excruciating rehearsal footage

5 days ago

Bernstein, L

Freddie De Tommaso steps in as star tenor falls ill during Tosca performance

Opera ‘saved’ by 28-year-old tenor as star performer falls ill during Tosca performance

5 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Andrea Bocelli sings 'Adeste Fideles' in Christmas stream

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in majestic Italian opera house to ring in Christmas

7 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

High F sharp

Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never want to unhear

13 days ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts a choir of Broadway stars

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars inLin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars in Times Square tribute to Stephen Sondheim

15 days ago

Pianist reimagines Beethoven's 'Für Elise' as an Einaudi miniature

If Einaudi had written ‘Für Elise’? Pianist reimagines Beethoven’s piano miniature

18 days ago

Einaudi

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

26 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy