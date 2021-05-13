Awkward moment a pop-up orchestra traps guy’s mum’s car in parking lot

13 May 2021, 11:02

Awkward moment a pop-up orchestra traps guy’s mum’s car in parking lot
Awkward moment a pop-up orchestra traps guy’s mum’s car in parking lot. Picture: TikTok / @eddiescherder

By Sian Moore

“Hey mum, I’m gonna be late... there’s a symphony orchestra blocking my car in.”

As a wide open space with great reverb, a car park makes for an acoustically-pleasing spot for a music rehearsal.

But for the people whose cars are parked inside... not so much.

So when TikTok user Eddie Scherder set out to retrieve his mother’s car from one nondescript parking lot, he was met with an unexpected roadblock.

After all, who could have anticipated stumbling into a casual, full-size orchestra amid the ticket meters.

It was A minor issue, really...

Read more: Woman’s extraordinary ‘mouth trumpet’ playing is taking TikTok by storm

Behind the strings, brass and percussion, his mum’s car sits completely out of reach.

Evidently, this wasn’t the first time this had happened to poor Eddie.

“How tf does this happen twice?!” he captioned the TikTok clip. “I thought I learned my lesson.”

Well, there’s only one way out of this one. You’re going to have to face the music...

