Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

24 November 2025, 16:19

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers
Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers. Picture: Alex Wilkinson Media

By Hazel Davis

Have you ever heard the resonant acoustic of a cooling tower?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bass clarinet specialist and director of performance at the University of Sheffield, Dr Sarah Watts has teamed up with University of Nottingham composer and professor Dr Elizabeth Kelly, to create a musical tribute to a decommissioned Nottingham power station’s famous towers.

Dr Watts first visited Ratcliffe on Soar’s power station cooling towers in March this year and was struck by their unusual acoustic. She and Dr Kelly have collaborated on two pieces, ‘All I’ve Known’ and ‘Cooling Cathedral’, that document and celebrate the station’s history.

“I think people document places like this through photographs, interviews, film footage, but I took this as a chance to document the acoustics because they are very unique and once these have gone there is no way of getting that back,” said Dr Watt.

‘Cooling Cathedral’ is a piece that explores the resonance of the space using percussive sounds from the bass clarinet. “The extraordinary resonance of the space reminded me of a cathedral,” Dr Kelly said.

Read more: Saxophone and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower

1st Musical Performance in Ratcliffe-on-Soar Cooling Tower: ‘Cooling Cathedral’ by Elizabeth Kelly

University of Sheffield Professor of Electroacoustic Music Composition Adrian Moore recorded the performance in an attempt to capture the strange acoustic.

“As there are very few man-made spaces which are so enveloping yet open to the sky, it makes the event a unique experience, made possible by Sarah listening extremely carefully to the result of her sounds inside the unique space,” Professor Moore said.

“It was quite a humbling visual and aural experience which I hope comes over in the recordings.”

The videos for ‘It’s all I’ve known’, ‘Cooling Cathedral’ and a ‘making of’ video are available on the University of Nottingham’s YouTube channel.

Latest on Classic FM

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

Mozart

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

Discover Music

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

Christmas

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Christmas

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Discover Music

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

Gautier Capuçon

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

1 month ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

2 months ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

3 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

3 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

3 months ago

Williams