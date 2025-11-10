University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

By Hazel Davis

The top UK university is pausing its music and modern languages degrees due to low demand.

The University of Nottingham has announced the suspension of its undergraduate music degree for 2026–27 entry, pending a final decision later this month on whether the course will close permanently.

The decision means that no new students will be recruited to the programme while the university’s council considers wider proposals to reshape its academic portfolio. The music course is one of a small number being paused due to low demand and other factors.

A university spokesperson said the move forms part of an 18‑month review aimed at refining the institution’s size and focus to remain “a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research”.

“Closure and creation of courses is a normal part of how we evolve as a university,” the spokesperson said. “It allows us to adapt our portfolio so that students, and the global workforce, gain the skills, knowledge and adaptability needed for the future.”

The university said the changes reflect shifts in student demand, delivery costs and competition from other institutions.

The university said it remains committed to supporting music as an extracurricular activity. Picture: Alamy

While the music degree is suspended, the university said it remains committed to supporting music as an extracurricular activity, allowing students from all disciplines to take part in ensembles and societies.

Ella Townsend is a second-year PhD music composition student at the university. She told Classic FM: “The music department is the heart, soul, and backbone of campus life here and the suspension of intake sets a dangerous precedent for music education in the region as a whole.

“The influence of the department spans so much further than lectures and assessments. Without the influence of music staff and students, extracurricular musical activities would cease to exist. The department has so many links to wider community and cultural institutions that the disassembly of the faculty would directly contradict the university’s goal of fostering creativity and community collaboration.”

The Traitors composer and Nottingham alumnus Sam Watts has been vocal about his concerns. “It’s a bit of a travesty,” he said. “Not only do I have incredibly fond memories of my time there, but it allowed me to pursue my dream job as a career. I still use orchestration techniques I learned there and it was my tutor who introduced me to my first employer, George Fenton, so I owe the UoN music department a lot.”

He added, “Music is such a large part of people’s lives that I can’t imagine a world without it – and, given the current government’s renewed commitment to arts education, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Although the calibre of the music department’s former students is really high, I think the course closures will damage the university’s overall reputation. I know if I were a student considering my options, these closures would make me worry that other courses could be at risk. I hope that they reconsider not only the music course but also the other courses they’re closing.”

Modern languages (MFL) are also under threat at the university. Charlie Blair, who is studying German and Russian, has started a petition to save the courses.

The proposals are due to be considered by the University Council later in November.