University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

10 November 2025, 15:59

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote
University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

The top UK university is pausing its music and modern languages degrees due to low demand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The University of Nottingham has announced the suspension of its undergraduate music degree for 2026–27 entry, pending a final decision later this month on whether the course will close permanently.

The decision means that no new students will be recruited to the programme while the university’s council considers wider proposals to reshape its academic portfolio. The music course is one of a small number being paused due to low demand and other factors.

A university spokesperson said the move forms part of an 18‑month review aimed at refining the institution’s size and focus to remain “a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research”.

“Closure and creation of courses is a normal part of how we evolve as a university,” the spokesperson said. “It allows us to adapt our portfolio so that students, and the global workforce, gain the skills, knowledge and adaptability needed for the future.”

The university said the changes reflect shifts in student demand, delivery costs and competition from other institutions.

Read more: Cardiff University scraps plans to axe music department

The university said it remains committed to supporting music as an extracurricular activity
The university said it remains committed to supporting music as an extracurricular activity. Picture: Alamy

While the music degree is suspended, the university said it remains committed to supporting music as an extracurricular activity, allowing students from all disciplines to take part in ensembles and societies.

Ella Townsend is a second-year PhD music composition student at the university. She told Classic FM: “The music department is the heart, soul, and backbone of campus life here and the suspension of intake sets a dangerous precedent for music education in the region as a whole.

“The influence of the department spans so much further than lectures and assessments. Without the influence of music staff and students, extracurricular musical activities would cease to exist. The department has so many links to wider community and cultural institutions that the disassembly of the faculty would directly contradict the university’s goal of fostering creativity and community collaboration.”

The Traitors composer and Nottingham alumnus Sam Watts has been vocal about his concerns. “It’s a bit of a travesty,” he said. “Not only do I have incredibly fond memories of my time there, but it allowed me to pursue my dream job as a career. I still use orchestration techniques I learned there and it was my tutor who introduced me to my first employer, George Fenton, so I owe the UoN music department a lot.”

Read more: The 25 greatest TV themes of all time

Sam Watts
Sam Watts. Picture: Steinberg/Cubase/Dorico Daw

He added, “Music is such a large part of people’s lives that I can’t imagine a world without it – and, given the current government’s renewed commitment to arts education, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Although the calibre of the music department’s former students is really high, I think the course closures will damage the university’s overall reputation. I know if I were a student considering my options, these closures would make me worry that other courses could be at risk. I hope that they reconsider not only the music course but also the other courses they’re closing.”

Modern languages (MFL) are also under threat at the university. Charlie Blair, who is studying German and Russian, has started a petition to save the courses.

The proposals are due to be considered by the University Council later in November.

Latest on Classic FM

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

Gautier Capuçon

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi wrote his famous ‘Totoro’ theme in 20 minutes

Composer Joe Hisaishi: ‘I wrote the Totoro theme in 20 minutes!’

Hisaishi

The spookiest pieces of classical music for Halloween.

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

Discover Music

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music

The Choral: Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWI film

Discover Music

John Williams and Spielberg reunite for new UFO epic

John Williams, 93, to score Spielberg’s UFO epic as the duo reunite for their 30th film

Williams

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

LSO

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

New York Metropolitan Opera

Katie Mitchell has retired as an opera director, saying she has never had a working process free from misogyny.

Opera director Katie Mitchell takes final bow, citing persistent industry misogyny

Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery, revealing miraculous instant results

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

28 days ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

1 month ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

2 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

2 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

3 months ago

Williams