University of Nottingham to close music department after more than a century

7 October 2026, 12:04

Nottingham University closes five music degree courses and its entire music department.
Nottingham University closes five music degree courses and its entire music department. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

Music has been axed at a Russell Group university due to financial pressures.

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The University of Nottingham has approved a controversial restructuring programme that will close its music department and end five music degree programmes. The decision forms part of the university’s Future Nottingham programme, which will also end modern languages degrees, streamline support services and replace traditional one-to-one personal tutoring with a team-based model.

Writing on LinkedIn, head of department Dr Hannah Robbins confirmed the closure. “Music at Nottingham has run for more than 100 years and the department pioneered the study of Music Education in universities. It's a tragedy to see such a heritage come to an end,” she wrote.

The university says that financial pressures have made its long-term position unsustainable without substantial changes. It has described Future Nottingham as “probably one of the biggest changes this university has seen in its 145-year history”.

Read more: Oxford Brookes university scraps music department just before opening concert hall

Nottingham University is closing its music department after more than 100 years.
Nottingham University is closing its music department after more than 100 years. Picture: Getty

Explaining the decision, a university spokesperson told Classic FM: “A societal shift has significantly affected student demand for music degrees over recent years, with the downward trend in recruitment reflecting changing demographics and educational and career preferences.

“In order to ensure that our institution is sustainable for current and future generations, we need to make tough decisions based on changes in student demand, the cost of delivering courses and competition from other institutions offering similar courses.”

“Music-related research will continue and grow within the School of Computer Science where interdisciplinary innovation and clear opportunities for external funding are already thriving. This reinvestment supports the creation of up to four new full-time roles, strengthening Nottingham’s position in cutting-edge research at the intersection of music, technology and innovation.”

Although music and modern languages degree courses will close, the university says extracurricular support for music events will continue and modern language modules will remain available to most students.

Back in May, MU Midlands Regional Organiser Stephen Brown said: “The music department at Nottingham is one of the finest in the country with an enviable international reputation. It serves the university, it serves the local community, and it has acted as a talent pipeline for the music industry and supports the whole cultural eco-structure of the East Midlands.”

The University and College Union, which has organised protests and strikes against the changes, has blamed “significant financial mismanagement” for many of the institution’s difficulties.

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