UK’s last surviving string instrument-making degree set to close

22 May 2025, 16:28 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 16:30

UK’s only string instrument-making degree set to close
UK’s only string instrument-making degree set to close. Picture: Alamy

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The centuries-old art form of ‘luthiery’ is under major threat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The art of string instrument-making will become a ‘critically endangered craft’ as the only UK’s degree course in the subject is set to close.

The Newark School of Musical Instrument Crafts, which is overseen by Lincoln College, has announced that it will no longer accept new applicants for its courses, including those currently enrolled on its foundation courses.

The making of string instruments – including violas, cellos, and double basses and guitars – is known as luthiery, and comes from the word ‘luth’, the French word for ‘lute’.

A campaign has been launched to reverse this decision, particularly in light of the publication by the Heritage Crafts Association of a ‘red list’ of more than 90 traditional crafts and art forms that are at risk of being lost forever.

“There is the distinct possibility that this skill will go from viable to critically endangered, and thus be added to the next edition of the red list,” Daniel Carpenter, executive director of the Heritage Crafts Association, told The Guardian. “With just a few institutions providing this training, any loss is likely [to] threaten the future of a culturally significant craft.”

Read more: 10 most weird and wonderful musical instruments created... ever

The centuries-old art from of ‘luthiery’ is under major threat
The centuries-old art from of ‘luthiery’ is under major threat. Picture: Alamy

A Change.org campaign has garnered nearly 14,000 signatures, and signatories have been leaving comments urging Newark to reassess their decision.

“Our musical culture is one of our finest exports and it would be a desperate loss, not to say travesty, to have to import all our musical instruments and technicians because we have chosen not to create our own. Please support the survival of this valuable and incredibly useful training for our practical young people,” Chris from Market Drayton said.

The college justified the end of these courses with low admissions rates, with only 17 accepted applicants on next year’s course. They also said that the course had been running at a loss for the past three years.

Benjamin Hebbert, the former chair of the British Violin Making Association – who lectured for free at the college for 15 years – emphasised the importance of luthiers on music in society, not just in the professional realm.

“We’re not just talking about mending the instruments of the great soloists. Without us, there will be no music in schools or the community – all the school music rooms, gigs and concerts will go silent,” he told The Guardian.

Violin maker made perfect miniature violins over lockdown

Melanie Watson, Newark’s assistant principal, said that Newark was considering replacing the degree programme with a privately funded course. However, this would mean students would not be able to access student finance and overseas students would not be eligible to student visas.

“Moving on from the degree course closure this September, we want to instead work with partners and organisations as well as our own staff and pupils to create a course and programme that encourages and improves what is clearly a very important institution for many,” she told The Guardian.

Latest on Classic FM

Curious baby boy playing toy piano at home

Does classical music really make babies smarter?

Discover Music

Unseen footage reveals Dick van Dyke singing ‘Mary Poppins’ with THE Richard Sherman on piano

Unseen footage reveals Dick van Dyke singing ‘Mary Poppins’ with THE Richard Sherman on piano

Discover Music

Austrian artist JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song, "Wasted Love."

Austrian Eurovision winner JJ is a countertenor who sang with the Vienna Opera

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances
Netflix releases series inspired by Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’

What classical music is featured in Netflix’s The Four Seasons, and how is it inspired by Vivaldi’s masterpiece?

Vivaldi

Young audience members can enjoy classical concerts at a low price across the UK

15 cheap classical music concert ticket schemes for young audiences

Discover Music

‘Sinners’ composer Ludwig Göransson breaks down his movie soundtrack

‘Sinners’ composer Ludwig Göransson breaks down his movie soundtrack

Discover Music

87-year-old pianist moves judges with original composition

87-year-old veteran moves ‘The Piano’ judges to tears with original composition

Videos

10 of the best pieces of classical music written in the 20th century

10 incredible 20th-century classical works that would change music forever

Discover Music

Wales v Australia

Welsh national anthem: what are the English and Welsh lyrics to ‘Land Of My Fathers’?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Best World War II film scores: Atonement, Saving Private Ryan, The Imitation Game

10 of the greatest Second World War movie soundtracks

Discover Music

11 greatest uses of opera in Hollywood films

11 most memorable uses of opera in films

Discover Music

Alexander Armstrong narrates a VE Day concert by the Parliament Choir and Sinfonia Smith Square in Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster

Classic FM on VE Day 80: join us for special concerts and premieres and send your requests

Discover Music

Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions

Sue Perkins to present Classic FM travel series ‘Race to the Galápagos Islands’ with HX

18-year-old pianist Zak plays Beethoven and Chopin medley at Sheffield train station

18-year-old pianist stuns with original Beethoven and Chopin medley at Sheffield train station

Discover Music

This image obtained from AP video shows a tag with the text ''K.L. Dachau'' seen through the f-holes of a Dachau-built instrument dubbed the ''violin of hope'' in Magyarpolány, Hungary, Tuesday April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nikolett Csanyi)

Secret note found hidden in Jewish prisoner’s violin at Dachau concentration camp

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service

Dive-bombing squirrel falls into chorister’s folder during Good Friday service

1 month ago

Videos

Strange four-key piano

Quirky automatic piano has only four keys that move every time you play a note

1 month ago

Discover Music

Choristers sing Allegri’s haunting ‘Miserere’ in empty St Paul’s cathedral

Choristers sing Allegri’s haunting ‘Miserere’ in empty St Paul’s cathedral

1 month ago

Allegri

12-year-old Anisa plays in The Piano

‘She’s a star’: virtuosic 12-year-old pianist stuns The Piano judges in Liverpool Street station

1 month ago

Discover Music

Soprano Lesley Garrett sings Bizet’s ‘Habanera’ in dramatic shopping centre flashmob

Soprano Lesley Garrett sings Bizet’s ‘Habanera’ in dramatic shopping centre flashmob

1 month ago

Lesley Garrett

Flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ on violin to passengers on US flight

United Airlines flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ violin solo on busy flight

1 month ago

Discover Music