One in four UK musicians has lost all EU work since 2021, says new report

A new report has revealed the shocking effect Brexit has had on the UK music and creative industries. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Hazel Davis

Nearly half of all UK musicians have seen EU work reduced, as average tour earnings plummet.

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A new report has found that more than a quarter of British musicians have lost all their work in the EU since 2021.

The research, from European Movement UK, found that nearly half of British musicians have seen their work reduced, with average tour earnings falling by 45%.

Some 59% of musicians believe that touring in Europe is no longer viable.

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Tom Kiehl, the chief executive of UK Music, told The Guardian that the findings are indicative of a wider crisis across the creative economy.

“This research covers the experiences of our £8bn music sector and the 220,000 jobs it supports, but the issues highlighted – notably on mobility and on obstacles to British and EU professionals working in each other’s jurisdictions – are highly relevant also to other creative industries, including film, TV and video,” he said.

Thanks to Brexit, UK musicians have to deal with different visa systems in each EU member state. They also have to contend with new work permit requirements and the Schengen 90-days-in-180 rule, which limits the time musicians can spend working abroad. This makes touring and cross-border working harder to plan.

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The report recommends the government should agree to a short-term mobility and work framework that covers touring performers, creatives and associated staff, as well as managing the issues being faced by EU musicians in the UK.

It also suggests a relaxation of the cabotage rules, which affect the movement of equipment across borders, and that the UK should join Creative Europe, the EU's flagship cultural programme, with a commitment to participate in its successor, AgoraEU.

In 2024, the creative industries contributed £145.8bn to the UK economy, around 5.5% of the economy, supporting more than 2.4m jobs. Some £8bn of this was from music alone.