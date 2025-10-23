Parents offer £180k to tutor one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’

23 October 2025, 15:48

By Hazel Davis

A North London family are advertising for an extraordinary and experienced tutor.

Do you have reasonable music theory? Are you culturally astute, well-travelled with form in the educational and developmental needs of children from ultra-high-net-worth and royal families and are a non-smoker? We might have just the job for you.

One North London family has placed an ad for an “extraordinary and experienced tutor to support their youngest child on his first steps to becoming an English gentleman”.

The ad, on the Tutors International website, is offering a mere £180,000 per year for a tutor who can provide a culturally enriching learning environment promoting early academic development.

The child, who is currently just one, comes from a multilingual family and his parents say they are keen to start young. They believe that this is the perfect age, having left it too late at the grand old age of five with his older brother.

The parents describe the child as “a typical little boy for his age” and have requested an early-years trained, bright, engaging and highly creative tutor for a long-term role.

“At this age, music is often a key part of a child’s education and the tutor must be comfortable incorporating regular musical activities that enhance the child’s growth and expose him to classical music from Western composers,” the ad says.

“The Tutor should have reasonable music theory and be able to help the boy explore music and rhythm. As the years pass, the child should understand instruments and how different sounds are made, hopefully developing an interest in learning an instrument at an early age.”

Think you’ve got what it takes? As long as you can get the kid into Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster or Harrow and also teach him an age-appropriate understanding of cricket, tennis, rugby and polo, you’re a shoo-in.

