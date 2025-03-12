Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

12 March 2025, 08:30

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series
Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series. Picture: Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

‘Trust Me, It’s A Classic’ with Alexander Dragonetti begins this Friday at 9pm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alexander Dragonetti, star of the most recent series of The Traitors and one of the Faithful finalists, is joining Classic FM to host a new five-part series, starting on Friday 14 March at 9pm.

In Trust Me, It’s A Classic, Alexander will celebrate some of the biggest and most famous pieces of classical music, alongside music which means the most to him personally.

The series will be broadcast every Friday from 9pm to 10pm on Classic FM and Global Player, where the series will also be available on catch up.

Across the series, Alexander will play his favourite classical music pieces and reveal why they are special to him. They include Beethoven’s Symphony No.7, which Alexander first heard while at university, a recording by classical singer Fatma Said that reminds him of his time spent as a diplomat in the Middle East, and Le Onde by Ludovico Einaudi, which helped him following the death of his younger brother.

Alexander Dragonetti said: “I’m a big fan of Classic FM – so it’s an honour to be part of such an iconic station. I love how it makes classical music so accessible, including people like me who are still learning! There’s a saying that ‘music isn’t meant to be heard – it’s meant to be felt’. I’d like to share the music that really makes me feel – happiness, joy, sadness, reflection – and see if it does the same for you.

“Come join me on a journey to explore these and many more pieces I don’t yet know – discovering the music, the people that wrote it, and the emotions they create.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “He’s just starred in one of the biggest TV programmes, so we’re really excited to welcome Alexander to the Classic FM family as the host of our new Friday night series. His passion for classical music is infectious, so it’s great that he’s sharing his most faithful classics with our listeners over the next five weeks and telling us why we can put our trust in them.”

Trust Me, It’s A Classic with Alexander Dragonetti launches this Friday 14 March. The programme will be broadcast on Fridays, 9pm to 10pm, on Classic FM. Listen on Global Player, on your smart speaker, on 100-102 FM, DAB+ digital radio and TV, and at ClassicFM.com.

Latest on Classic FM

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier

10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

Discover Music

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16

When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

Videos

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

Discover Music

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Videos

Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute
Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Discover Music

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing 'Defying Gravity' at the 97th Oscars

We break down Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars duet from a classical music perspective

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

Chopin

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

More than 1,000 musicians including violinist Esther Abrami record ‘sound of silence’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

More than 1,000 musicians record ‘silent album’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria Von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

20 days ago

Videos

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

22 days ago

Discover Music

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

1 month ago

Simon Rattle

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

1 month ago

Videos

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

2 months ago

Videos