Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series. Picture: Global

By Classic FM

‘Trust Me, It’s A Classic’ with Alexander Dragonetti begins this Friday at 9pm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alexander Dragonetti, star of the most recent series of The Traitors and one of the Faithful finalists, is joining Classic FM to host a new five-part series, starting on Friday 14 March at 9pm.

In Trust Me, It’s A Classic, Alexander will celebrate some of the biggest and most famous pieces of classical music, alongside music which means the most to him personally.

The series will be broadcast every Friday from 9pm to 10pm on Classic FM and Global Player, where the series will also be available on catch up.

Across the series, Alexander will play his favourite classical music pieces and reveal why they are special to him. They include Beethoven’s Symphony No.7, which Alexander first heard while at university, a recording by classical singer Fatma Said that reminds him of his time spent as a diplomat in the Middle East, and Le Onde by Ludovico Einaudi, which helped him following the death of his younger brother.

Alexander Dragonetti said: “I’m a big fan of Classic FM – so it’s an honour to be part of such an iconic station. I love how it makes classical music so accessible, including people like me who are still learning! There’s a saying that ‘music isn’t meant to be heard – it’s meant to be felt’. I’d like to share the music that really makes me feel – happiness, joy, sadness, reflection – and see if it does the same for you.

“Come join me on a journey to explore these and many more pieces I don’t yet know – discovering the music, the people that wrote it, and the emotions they create.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “He’s just starred in one of the biggest TV programmes, so we’re really excited to welcome Alexander to the Classic FM family as the host of our new Friday night series. His passion for classical music is infectious, so it’s great that he’s sharing his most faithful classics with our listeners over the next five weeks and telling us why we can put our trust in them.”

Trust Me, It’s A Classic with Alexander Dragonetti launches this Friday 14 March. The programme will be broadcast on Fridays, 9pm to 10pm, on Classic FM. Listen on Global Player, on your smart speaker, on 100-102 FM, DAB+ digital radio and TV, and at ClassicFM.com.