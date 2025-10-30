Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

30 October 2025, 11:15 | Updated: 30 October 2025, 11:31

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma
Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma. Picture: Fire Department Love County

By Hazel Davis

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which wiped out a truck load of instruments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A trailer carrying pianos has caught fire in Love County Oklahoma.

The incident happened in the early hours of 28 October.

The Love County Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on the day: “Responders were called to a fire on I-35 southbound a few miles north of Marietta. A trailer carrying pianos caught on fire while traveling.”

The drivers of the vehicle were able to disconnect the truck from the trailer and stop the fire from spreading. Nobody was injured but the pianos were a write-off.

Read more: Video shows fire breaking out in US school music department

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma
Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma. Picture: Fire Department Love County

Love County is in the Southern part of Oklahoma on the Texas border and roughly 1400 miles from where Jerry Lee Lewis allegedly – but probably mythologically – set fire to his own piano in Brooklyn in 1958.

It’s unclear whether the pianos were anything to do with the Wanda L Bass School of Music, a college at Oklahoma City University, an all-Steinway school.

Man creates sound wave visualiser using a trumpet and fire

Latest on Classic FM

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music

The Choral: Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWI film

Discover Music

John Williams and Spielberg reunite for new UFO epic

John Williams, 93, to score Spielberg’s UFO epic as the duo reunite for their 30th film

Williams

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

LSO

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

New York Metropolitan Opera

Katie Mitchell has retired as an opera director, saying she has never had a working process free from misogyny.

Opera director Katie Mitchell takes final bow, citing persistent industry misogyny

Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery, revealing miraculous instant results
Camden Stewart, St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began life as a boy soprano

Meet St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began as a boy soprano

Discover Music

Hanoi floating opera house

A floating opera house is being built in Hanoi

Parents offer £180k to tutor their one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’

Parents offer £180k to tutor one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’
Violinist Maya Levy accuses Transavia airlines of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Violinist accuses airline of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Myleene Klass and Dan Walker

Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music

Six-year-old sets world record for recognising classical composers by ear

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Events

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for its eighth year to calm pets during fireworks

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

16 days ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

1 month ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

2 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

2 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

2 months ago

Williams