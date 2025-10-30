Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

By Hazel Davis

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which wiped out a truck load of instruments.

A trailer carrying pianos has caught fire in Love County Oklahoma.

The incident happened in the early hours of 28 October.

The Love County Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on the day: “Responders were called to a fire on I-35 southbound a few miles north of Marietta. A trailer carrying pianos caught on fire while traveling.”

The drivers of the vehicle were able to disconnect the truck from the trailer and stop the fire from spreading. Nobody was injured but the pianos were a write-off.

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma. Picture: Fire Department Love County

Love County is in the Southern part of Oklahoma on the Texas border and roughly 1400 miles from where Jerry Lee Lewis allegedly – but probably mythologically – set fire to his own piano in Brooklyn in 1958.

It’s unclear whether the pianos were anything to do with the Wanda L Bass School of Music, a college at Oklahoma City University, an all-Steinway school.