Sorry, Timothée Chalamet, it seems like the world does love opera and ballet...

10 March 2026, 20:59

Opera and ballet hit the headlines thanks to Timothée Chalamet interview
Opera and ballet hit the headlines thanks to Timothée Chalamet interview. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hazel Davis

Opera fans have come out of the closet to defend the opera and ballet after actor’s controversial comments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opera and ballet have hit the headlines recently, thanks to Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about the relevance of the artform.

The 30-year-old actor and star of A Complete Unknown and Marty Supreme told his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera. Things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this any more.’”

The comments came during a CNN/Variety chat back in February. Chalamet (whose mother is a trained ballet dancer who worked at the New York City Ballet) later said, “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there…”

And the ‘ballet and opera people’ have since responded, in full chorus. Paul James, chief executive officer at Birmingham Royal Ballet, told media that the comments had provoked a heartening response. “We have a whole community of opera, ballet lovers, participants, saying no, no, I care and it’s allowed us to have that conversation of just how important it is,” he said.

Read more: Why does Laufey’s new album feature a classical ballet interlude?

Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet during CNN's town hall in February
Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet during CNN's town hall in February. Picture: Variety/YouTube

Opera North responded with an arch, “Meanwhile at Opera North... 45,000 opera tickets sold this season so far…”, the Royal Ballet told Chalamet that its doors were open to him and English National Opera offered him free tickets to help him fall back in love with the artform.

Comments like this flooded Instagram: “Last year, my major opera house debut was completely sold out. Over 2,000 people at each performance” and “Dance plays a vital role in keeping communities together and alive. It crosses language, class, culture. It fights social division. It’s essential now more than EVER BEFORE.”

Seattle Opera has even used the diss to its advantage, offering 14% off with the promo code TIMOTHEE for its latest production, Carmen, saying, “Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too.”

At the time of going to press we were unable to determine whether he’d taken any of the organisations up on the offer but he must be pleased to know he has opera tickets for life...

Baritenor Michael Spyres sings a blistering Rossini ‘Largo al factotum’ | Classic FM Live

The comments also attracted attention from outside the industry. Rapper Doja Cat said, “There is an etiquette around opera. There is an etiquette around ballet. It’s amazing. It’s an amazing theatre medium.”

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey added, “My artist project would be nothing without ballet, opera, classical music, jazz music, slow art. Art that’s stood the test of time.” She added, “These forms of art take years to master... They beg you to stop and listen and pay attention and think and oftentimes require a bit more time to understand but there Will ALWAYS be an audience for it.”

Chalamet knew he was opening a can of worms (he wasn’t cast as rock’s most famous contrarian for nothing) when he made the comments but he seems to have reminded the world, if social media is to be believed, that opera and ballet are as popular as ever.

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Events

Katherine Jenkins on Classic FM

Katherine Jenkins joins Classic FM to host special programme on International Women’s Day

Katherine Jenkins

Who are the new musical mentors for Season 4 of Channel 4’s The Piano?

Who are the new musical mentors for Season 4 of The Piano?

National Youth Orchestra performs to 3,000 students at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Orchestra of teenagers performs to 3,000 students at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

NYO

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30

How a harp caused the break up of The Beatles

How a harp sparked the breakup of The Beatles

Discover Music

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus, according to new research.

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus - and it’s not just rockers, according to new research
The Bride! (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester)

How The Bride of Frankenstein created the first symphonic horror score

Discover Music

Philip Glass and Reneé Fleming among the latest musicians to withdraw from the Trump Kennedy Center

Which artists and musicians have cancelled the Kennedy Center so far?

Portrait of Clara Josephine Wieck Schumann

Clara Schumann: 10 things you need to know about the composer-pianist

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Celebrating 20 years of Myleene Klass at Classic FM

20 things Myleene Klass has achieved in her 20 years at Classic FM

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Discover Music

Kate Bush, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

The musical history of Wuthering Heights – from Brontë and Bush to Brat

Discover Music

A newborn baby is played citole during a music therapy session

Scientists played Bach to newborns, and found they can anticipate rhythms at two days old

Bach

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4

All the classical covers in Bridgerton Season 4

Discover Music

French singer Roberto Alagna, as Calaf, performs during a rehearsal of Turandot in July 2012 in France

Audience boos as Royal Opera head of music valiantly steps in for sick tenor

Roberto Alagna

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

2 months ago

Discover Music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

2 months ago

Lloyd Webber

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

2 months ago

Events

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

3 months ago