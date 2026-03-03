Who are the new musical mentors for Season 4 of The Piano?

Pictured: Hiromi, Jon Batiste and Alice Sara Ott. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

Hiromi, Tiffany Poon and Alice Sara Ott are among the star pianists to join the latest season of Channel 4’s hit talent show.

Channel 4’s hit talent show, The Piano, is returning for a fourth season with a new line‑up of music mentors joining host Claudia Winkleman and musician Mika.

The show uncovers the hidden talents and stories of pianists performing at public pianos in busy UK train stations. For the first time, each station on the new tour will have its own internationally acclaimed pianist acting as a dedicated mentor.

Claudia Winkleman, Jon Batiste and MIKA return to The Piano. Picture: Channel 4

Who are the new musical mentors in The Piano?

At Birmingham New Street Station, concert pianist and online classical music star Tiffany Poon will help the hopefuls.

London Bridge Station will be overseen by pianist, bandleader and broadcaster Jools Holland.

Glasgow Central Station will welcome jazz‑pop singer, pianist and broadcaster Jamie Cullum.

Up in York, Japanese virtuoso Hiromi will support Claudia and Mika.

In Manchester Piccadilly, classical pianist Alice Sara Ott will be on hand.

Previous mentor, American singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Jon Batiste will also return to the show.

'Dreams' - Diana Newell arr. Rosie Danvers

The show has aired on Channel 4 since 2023, achieving ratings success and critical acclaim. One highlight has been the remarkable (and BAFTA-nominated) story of Lucy, a young pianist with a rare form of eye cancer and the subject of a moving spin-off documentary.

Season 3 of the series finished with 87-year-old Diana Newell being crowned the winner after she performed a piece written for her late husband and told the moving story of how she gave up on her dreams of a concert career due to arthritis.

The winners of the fourth season will perform in a concert finale at the Royal Albert Hall.