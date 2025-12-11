‘The News Agents’ wins Best Podcast Show at The Global Player Awards 2025

‘The News Agents’ wins Best Podcast Show at The Global Player Awards 2025. Picture: Global

Plus, Sir Elton John was named ‘Global Player Awards Legend’!

The winners of the inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration of the most listened-to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, have been revealed.

Musical icon Sir Elton John has been named this year’s Global Player Awards Legend, celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale.

Podcasting is thriving on Global Player, with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, named Biggest New Podcast for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism.

Plus, podcast powerhouse The News Agents secures Best Podcast Show, and is officially the most listened-to podcast on Global Player, with its smart, pacey take on the day’s headlines continuing to enthral millions every day.

The Global Player Awards 2025, powered by Global’s proprietary data, spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Sir Elton John wins Legend award at The Global Player Awards 2025. Picture: Global

The most-listened to track across all of Global’s stations in 2025 is ‘I Had Some Help’ by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, which takes the title of Global Player Awards Biggest Song.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners.

Breakthrough talent also rises to the fore, with Alex Warren named Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough, rapidly becoming a favourite with the station’s audience, and Sombr winning Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough, cutting through with serious momentum across the indie scene.

Together, these Awards champion the artists, voices and stories that defined the year, and resonated with millions across Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day. The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond.

“And a huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!”