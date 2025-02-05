New study finds classical music has positive effects on unborn babies

5 February 2025, 16:50 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 17:00

New research suggests that classical music has a calming influence on unborn babies.
New research suggests that classical music has a calming influence on unborn babies. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

New research suggests that classical music has a calming influence on unborn babies.

A team of researchers from Mexico has conducted a study measuring heart rate frequencies of babies in the womb, concluding that classical music has a positive effect.

A team of researchers from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, the Metropolitan Autonomous University, the General Hospital Nicolás San Juan, and the National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez joined forces to conduct the study.

They found that playing relaxing classical music instantly soothed the heart rate of the foetuses.

Read more: What should you name your baby, based on your taste in music?

Cellist serenades ducks with ‘The Swan’ at 300-year-old English farmhouse

During the study, 36 pregnant women were played two pieces of classical music. They chose “The Swan” from Saint-Saëns Carnival of the Animals and “Arpa de Oro” by Mexican composer Abundio Martínez.

The research team then attached external heart rate monitors to measure the foetal heart rate response to both pieces. They were able to identify changes in heart rate during and after the music was played.

Through measuring the heart rate variability (HRV) of the foetus, the researchers were able to detect the tiny variations in time between each heartbeat. This HRV measure is particularly valuable as it provides insight into the development of the foetal autonomic nervous system.

A high degree of variability in foetal heart rate is generally considered a positive sign, indicating healthy development of the baby's heart.

‘We should always have babies in rehearsal’ – Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla on Classic FM

Study co-author Dr. Claudia Lerma, of the National Institute of Cardiology in Mexico, said: “Overall, we discovered that exposure to music resulted in more stable and predictable foetal heart rate patterns.”

“We speculate that this momentary effect could stimulate the development of the foetal autonomic nervous system.”

While both pieces were effective, the researchers found that the Martínez – a gentle guitar piece – had a more recognisable effect.

The research suggests that factors such as rhythm, melodic structure, and cultural familiarity can influence the unborn baby's response.

