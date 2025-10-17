Six-year-old sets world record for recognising classical composers by ear

17 October 2025, 10:00

Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music
Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music. Picture: kausi.official/Instagram

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The child named 16 composers in 60 seconds.

You may think you know your composers but get ready to be outshone by a six year old.

Dubai-born Shivankh Varun Varadharajan has broken the world record by correctly identifying 16 pieces by composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Vivaldi in just one minute.

In the 60-second period, he also identified works by Wagner, Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Liszt, Richard Strauss, Johann Strauss, Rossini, Brahms, and Chopin.

His mother, Yalini, said he had always shown an interest in classical music, spending “hours” humming along to classic works, and favoured listening to the accompanying orchestral music of cartoons like Tom and Jerry, rather than watching the actual show.

“Shivankh can instantly recognise composers like Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Debussy just by hearing a few seconds of their melodies,” she told The Violin Channel.

“He’s been doing this since he was about two and a half years old, and over time his ear for music became so sharp that he could even tell apart similar-sounding pieces, for example, identifying Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik versus Beethoven’s Für Elise within seconds.”

Read more: 1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

The child not only recognises composers, but seems to understand the world through music.

Yalini said: “Sometimes he’ll say things like, ‘she was talking so fast, like Rimsky’, or ‘he’s calm, like Chopin’. That’s how he reads the world: through tone and rhythm.”

His family helped him prepare for the world record challenge by ensuring he practised naming composers within the one-minute time frame required for the accolade.

Read more: 5-year-old prodigy to make history as youngest ever pianist to perform at Carnegie Hall

“Recognising compositions was something he did naturally, anywhere, any time,” his mother said. “But there was a strict criteria: he had to identify a minimum number of composers within one minute, with randomised selections from the full list. For him, it was all fun,” she added. “He’d even point out when he made a tiny mistake and wanted to try one more time.

“One day, while a Bach piece was playing, he suddenly said ‘that’s Bach!’. I thought it was a coincidence at first, but it kept happening: with Mozart, Beethoven, Vivaldi and others,” she said. “As a neurodivergent child, Shivankh has always experienced the world a little differently.”

“Every child has a world inside them, sometimes you just have to pause long enough to see it,” Yalini said. “Listen more, compare less and let their uniqueness unfold naturally. Some gifts begin quietly, in small moments of passion or curiosity.”

Latest on Classic FM

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Events

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for its eighth year to calm pets during fireworks

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Lise Cristiani (December 24, 1827 – October 24, 1853)

Have you heard the story of the world’s first female cellist, also an intrepid explorer?

Discover Music

Charlotte Church – from child star to versatile soprano

Charlotte Church: singing career, family and more facts about the Welsh soprano and ‘Traitors’ star

Charlotte Church

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

Chopin

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis sells for £860,000 at auction

Discover Music

New music by 17th century Baroque composer Henry Purcell has been unearthed, 330 years after his death.

Two ‘highly significant’ Purcell works discovered, hidden among legal documents

Badminton House version of The Lute Player / Wildenstein version

AI finds ‘lute player’ portrait dismissed as copy is a genuine priceless Caravaggio

Billy Elliot ballet star sues police for £600,000 after ‘career-ending’ foot stomp

Billy Elliot ballet star sues police for £600,000 after ‘career-ending’ foot stomp

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Primary School Music Teacher winner Mandy Thompson

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – revealing our 2025 winners!

Events

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

Discover Music

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Playing an instrument gives you extra ‘bumps’ on your brain

Everything you need to know about the songs and soundtrack of ‘Wicked: For Good’.

Wicked: all you need to know about the music in Part 2, including new songs

Discover Music

Norbert Merkl’s instrument collection stolen from apartment

Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen from apartment including 61 violin bows

Discover Music

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war.

Israeli conductor arrested while protesting near Gaza border

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

1 month ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

1 month ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

2 months ago

Williams

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

3 months ago

Beethoven

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota

3 months ago