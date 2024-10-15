Russian rocket hollowed out and crafted into a beautiful musical instrument

Weapon transformed into symbol of hope. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

A Russian missile which landed in Ukraine has been turned into a musical instrument, in an act of hope and defiance.

Two years ago, this Russian rocket landed in Ukraine, causing fear, pain and destruction in its wake.

Today though, it has been transformed into a musical instrument, making it a beautiful symbol of hope and peace, having been hollowed out and its explosive components replaced by a bow from a cello. It forms the centrepiece of a glittering concert being held at Blenheim Palace on 19 October 2024.

It is the first time the musical instrument will be played in the UK, by renowned Ukrainian composer Roman Hryhoriv, who will be joined on by the world-famous Kyiv Camerata orchestra. Together, they will perform ‘music of war’ on the previously deadly instrument, in an act that symbolises peace and hope.

Hosted by the Oxbridge Foundation, the gala dinner for Ukraine will raise funds to help the country’s talented young students get access to education in the UK and US, ensuring the next generation is equipped to rebuild the nation.

“In exceptional circumstances, a rocket has become a musical instrument and playing it is a ritual of purification,” said Maestro Hryhoriv.

“This isn’t just an instrument to me; it transcends music and the idea of a concert.”

The Gala Dinner for Ukraine promises an inspiring fusion of history, education, and philanthropy, set against the stunning backdrop of one of Britain’s most iconic palaces, built in the park of the old Royal Manor of Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

At the heart of the performance are two works composed during Russia’s war against Ukraine by two of the country’s most distinguished contemporary composers: ‘Song of the Unborn’ for the BM-27K Uragan missile by Roman Hryhoriv, and ‘City of Mary’ by Zoltan Almashi.

Proceeds of the Oxbridge Foundation Gala Dinner will go towards a scholarship fund for an immersive Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship Bootcamp in March 2025.