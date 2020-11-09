International cellist Alexander Buzlov has died, aged 37

9 November 2020, 12:04 | Updated: 9 November 2020, 12:59

Alexander Buzlov played at the 16th Tchaikovsky International Competition in February 2020
Alexander Buzlov played at the 16th Tchaikovsky International Competition in February 2020. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Classical musicians around the world have been paying tribute to great Russian cellist Alexander Buzlov, who died yesterday.

The international cellist Alexander Buzlov, known as ‘Sasha’ to his friends, has died suddenly from a stroke aged just 37.

Born in 1983 in Russia, Buzlov was a graduate of the Moscow Conservatoire and Kronberg Academy. He took home prestigious prizes at the ARD, Feuermann and Tchaikovsky International Cello Competitions.

Buzlov is described as one of the most “vivid and talented cellists”, performing as a soloist with leading American symphony orchestras.

In 2017, the cellist married violinist Alissa Margulis. They have a three-year-old daughter, Amalia.

Over the weekend, tributes have been pouring in for Buzlov, who is remembered as an “extraordinary cellist and human being”.

German-born cellist Leonard Elschenbroich tweeted: “We have tragically lost one of the greatest cellists and nicest people. Alexander Buzlov. We will all miss you. Condolences to the family and Alissa Margulis.”

Italian pianist Alessio Bax said: “I will miss his sense of humour, his vivid intellect and his sound among many other things. Rest in Peace, dear Sasha.”

Lithuanian violinist Julian Rachlin added: “My dearest Sasha was one of the greatest cellists to ever live, and a most kind and loving soul to match. We had so many plans that we were looking forward to and the realisation that we will never make music together again hurts too much to face.”

Alexander Buzlov is remembered as an “extraordinary cellist and human being”
Alexander Buzlov is remembered as an “extraordinary cellist and human being”. Picture: Getty

Russian pianist Denis Matsuev said: “I can’t get my head around it. No way. I just physically can’t make myself believe it. It must be a mistake. I’ve known him from the moment they came to us in ‘New Names’ as a 11-year-old boy. And it was immediately clear that this was a great talent. Sasha has a three-year-old daughter who will know her dad, unfortunately, only by the memories of his family, friends and performances.”

Fellow cello virtuoso Kian Soltani wrote: “I have nothing but respect for this brilliant musician and cellist who left us way too soon. Let’s honour him by remembering his great artistry.”

A funeral will be held for Buzlov on 11 November at 11am, at the Khovansky cemetery in Moscow.

Farewell to a great cellist, and thank you for the music.

