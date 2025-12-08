RSC plans to scrap its in-house musicians amid workforce changes

8 December 2025, 16:55

Royal Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet
Royal Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

Musicians have argued that the loss of a permanent ensemble could threaten the RSC’s creative identity.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has revealed proposals to scrap its in-house musicians as part of wider cost-cutting.

The Stratford-upon-Avon-based theatre company said the plans are part of a broader restructuring effort to make the organisation as efficient as possible while continuing to fulfil its artistic remit.

Under the proposed changes, the RSC would no longer employ a permanent group of musicians, opting instead to work with freelancers on a production-by-production basis. The company has said that while its in-house roles may go, it is planning new specialist positions devoted to music-making. It has also stressed that there are no plans to replace live music with recordings.

The RSC is currently in collective consultation with staff and union representatives. It said it would not comment on individual roles while discussions continue but acknowledged that colleagues’ feedback is being “actively considered” as part of the process, which is expected to conclude in early January.

Royal Shakespeare Company
Royal Shakespeare Company. Picture: Alamy

In a joint statement, executive director Andrew Leveson and co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “Music is a central element of the artistic vision of the RSC. This involves working with artists to use music to tell compelling stories.

“We are maintaining our commitment to audiences to ensure that they can frequently experience that live at the RSC.”

While the company says it hopes the restructuring will enable it to invest more in theatre-making and education, musicians are urging the RSC to reconsider, arguing that the loss of a permanent ensemble could threaten the RSC’s creative identity.

