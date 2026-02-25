Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30

25 February 2026, 08:30 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 15:48

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30
Classic FM's Rising Stars 2026: celebrating 30 inspiring classical musicians under 30.
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Introducing the 30 incredible classical music artists under the age of 30 that we’re championing in 2026.

Every year, we celebrate 30 exceptional musicians under 30 who are shaping the future of classical music… our Classic FM Rising Stars.

But which young performers, composers and conductors are we tipping to take the world by storm in 2026? Here are the artists who made the list this year.

  1. Marc André – double bass

    In 2025, the 23-year-old French musician became the first double bassist in history to sign an exclusive contract with a major classical label, when he signed with Warner Classics. His debut album will be released this spring, representing an exciting step in elevating the double bass as a solo instrument.

    Marc Andre – double bass
    Marc Andre – double bass. Picture: Zeb Daemen

  2. Julien Beautemps – accordion

    Known for his virtuosity and clever arrangements for the accordion, the French 26-year-old has reimagined major works from Rhapsody in Blue to Ravel’s Boléro for accordion and guitar. His 2026 album Symphonics features his own original works, as well as an accordion-led rendition of Mozart’s Requiem.

    Julien Beautemps
    Julien Beautemps. Picture: Courtesy of Julien Beautemps

  3. Rosie Bennet – guitar

    British-born, Belgium-based guitarist Rosie Bennet, 29, received a Yehudi Menuhin School scholarship funded by The Rolling Stones. Today, she is preparing to release her highly anticipated debut album on Sony Classical. Alongside performing, she also hosts the acclaimed podcast ‘Fret Not’, featuring guests including Sir Brian May, who praised her tone as “the best sound I’ve ever heard on nylon strings”.

    Rosie Bennet – guitar
    Rosie Bennet – guitar. Picture: Sony/ Fiona Teal

  4. Yibai Chen – cello

    Described by acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope as a “tremendous talent”, the 25-year-old Berlin-based cellist gained international recognition through his success at the 2022 Queen Elisabeth Cello Competition. He has also taken home major prizes at the George Enescu and Tchaikovsky Cello Competitions, where he was the youngest participant in 2019.

    Yibai Chen – cello
    Yibai Chen – cello. Picture: Courtesy of Yibai Chen

  5. Bryan Cheng – cello

    Based in Berlin, the 28-year-old Canadian cellist is the only musician in 40 years to win prizes at both the Queen Elisabeth and Geneva International Music Competitions. Cheng is also the 2023 recipient of the Canada Council for the Arts’ Virginia Parker Prize, the nation’s highest honour for young musicians. In 2025-26, he makes a series of debuts including with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe under Sir András Schiff.

    Bryan Cheng – cello
    Bryan Cheng – cello. Picture: Courtesy of IMG Artists

  6. Emmanuel Fonoti Fuimaono – tenor

    The 28-year-old Samoan tenor has taken home major prizes in Australia and New Zealand, and is on this season’s Jette Parker Artists Programme for star young singers at the Royal Opera. During the 2025-26 season in Covent Garden, he performs as Pang in Turandot, Borsa in Rigoletto, First Philistine in Samson et Dalila, and covers Rodolfo in La bohème.

    Emmanuel Fonoti Fuimaono – tenor
    Emmanuel Fonoti Fuimaono – tenor. Picture: Courtesy of Royal Opera House

  7. Lukas Hasler – organ

    One of today’s most influential organists, Lukas Hasler became the first classical musician to perform in Lviv after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, presenting benefit concerts in support of victims in 2022. He also founded a global project ‘Organ For Planet’, linking concerts with social awareness. The 29-year-old Austrian is also pursuing a doctorate at the University of Southern California.

    Lukas Hasler
    Lukas Hasler. Picture: Stylearts

  8. Lucie Horsch – recorder

    A leading voice for her instrument, 27-year-old Dutch recorder virtuoso Lucie Horsch has evolved from a child prodigy to a major Baroque specialist – while expanding contemporary recorder repertoire. An exclusive Decca Classics artist, her recordings from Vivaldi and Baroque Journey to Origins have earned multiple awards.

    Lucie Horsch – recorder
    Lucie Horsch – recorder. Picture: Courtesy of Harrison Parrott

  9. Elizaveta Ivanova – flute

    Winner of the 77th Concours de Genève, the 29-year-old Estonian flautist has been Associate Principal Flute of Frankfurt Opera and Museum Orchestra since 2022, following the same position with the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. Ivanova performs internationally as both soloist and chamber musician with orchestras such as the Frankfurter Philharmonie.

    Elizaveta Ivanova
    Elizaveta Ivanova. Picture: Kate Sokolovska

  10. Deepa Johnny – mezzo soprano

    One of opera’s most exciting young voices, with a rich vocal and dramatic depth, 28-year-old Omani-born mezzo Deepa Johnny has performed major opera roles including Rosina in The Barber of Seville at Opéra de Lille and Dorabella in Così fan tutte at Opéra national de Lyon. Her early breakthrough came with a critically acclaimed portrayal of Carmen at Opéra de Rouen Normandie.

    Deepa Johnny
    Deepa Johnny. Picture: David Levene

  11. Braimah Kanneh-Mason – violin

    The second eldest of the extraordinary Kanneh-Mason siblings, the 27-year-old British violinist appears regularly as both a soloist and chamber musician, having performed concertos with the Bournemouth Symphony and London Philharmonic Orchestras. He performed at Classic FM Live in 2022, delivering an emotive rendition of Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall, and at Classic FM’s Carols by Candlelight the following year.

    Braimah Kanneh-Mason
    Braimah Kanneh-Mason. Picture: Courtesy of The Kanneh-Masons

  12. Amelia Lewis – trombone

    A graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Music, the 23-year-old British trombonist and vocalist grew up performing in brass bands and choirs in West Yorkshire – an upbringing that has shaped her wide-reaching solo, orchestral and jazz repertoire today. Since October 2025, she has been studying for a master’s at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover supported by the RPS Isserlis Scholarship.

    Amelia Lewis, trombone
    Amelia Lewis, trombone. Picture: Courtesy of Amelia Lewis

  13. Hyun Jae Lim – violin

    28-year-old South Korean violinist Hyun Jae Lim is currently pursuing her master’s at the Curtis Institute under leading violinist Midori, having overcome a four-year hiatus following a major accident in 2020. Since her comeback, she has been a semifinalist at the Isang Yun (2024) and Sibelius (2025) Competitions, and won first prizes at the Seoul International Music Competition (2025) and Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition (2026).

    Hyun Jae Lim – violin
    Hyun Jae Lim – violin. Picture: Courtesy of Hyun Jae Lim

  14. Chi Yuan Lin – conductor

    Born in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Lin is a conductor at the Opera Center of Lyric Opera of Chicago, the first Taiwanese artist in the program, and is music director of the Avanti Orchestra in Washington, D.C. Alongside her performing career, Lin is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting at Peabody Institute under Marin Alsop and Joseph Young.

    Chi-Yuan Lin – conductor
    Chi-Yuan Lin – conductor. Picture: Carlin Ma

  15. Sophia Liu – piano

    The 18-year-old Chinese-Canadian piano prodigy has been praised for her “supernaturally fluid” touch. She performs with leading orchestras including the Vancouver Symphony and Calgary Philharmonic, and in October 2025, Liu released her debut studio album featuring Liszt’s Réminiscences de Norma and Chopin’s Andante spianato et Grande Polonaise.

    Sophia Liu
    Sophia Liu. Picture: Frances Marshall

  16. Charlie Lovell-Jones – violin

    The critically acclaimed concertmaster of the Sinfonia of London under John Wilson, this 27-year-old Welsh violinist is also one of the most promising soloists of his generation. Having debuted at the Royal Festival Hall at age 15, Lovell-Jones has since performed with major orchestras worldwide, and has recorded William Walton’s and Ruth Gipps’ Violin Concertos for Chandos Records, to critical acclaim.

    Charlie Lovell-Jones
    Charlie Lovell-Jones. Picture: Piotr Markowski

  17. Samrat Majumder – guitar

    The 27-year-old Scottish-Indian classical guitarist is an ambassador for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and co-founder of the Classical Guitar Reach Foundation of India, mentoring young Indian guitarists. In 2025, he was named the inaugural YCAT 40th Anniversary Artist and became a joint YCAT-Concert Artists Guild (USA) Artist.

    Samrat Majumder
    Samrat Majumder. Picture: Kaupo Kikkas

  18. Alexander Malofeev – piano

    The 25-year-old Russian pianist is recognised as a “genius” for his technical mastery and musical maturity, first gaining international attention at 13 by winning the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians. He has worked with top conductors including Riccardo Chailly, who first saw Malofeev perform when he was 14 and declared he was “amazed” by his talent.

    Alexander Malofeev
    Alexander Malofeev. Picture: Dovile Sermokas

  19. Michal Oren – conductor

    A 28-year-old, award-winning conductor from Tel Aviv, Oren is a current semi-finalist for the 2026 Concours de Genève Conducting Competition, Opera North’s former Female Conductor Trainee, and was on the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Women Conductors’ Programme. She also founded a museum chamber orchestra in Israel, presenting musical performances inspired by visual art.

    Michal Oren
    Michal Oren. Picture: Anne-Laure Lechat

  20. Petar Pejčić – cello

    A graduate of the Kronberg Academy, the 24-year-old Serbian-born cellist is a rising international talent. Winner of the 2025 YCAT International Auditions and named an ECHO Rising Star 2026–27, he has already performed at major venues including the Concertgebouw Amsterdam and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg.

    Petar Pejčić
    Petar Pejčić. Picture: Davide Cerati

  21. Matthew Quinn – conductor

    Currently Chorus Director at English National Opera, the dynamic 27-year-old Irish conductor is also Musical Director of Cappella Caeciliana and the London Youth Chamber Choir. Specialising in new music, Quinn has premiered several works and is a great advocate for music education, conducting for the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain and Ulster Youth Orchestra.

    Matthew Quinn
    Matthew Quinn. Picture: Courtesy of Matthew Quinn

  22. Jazmine Saunders – soprano

    Praised for her luminous tone, the 27-year-old American soprano is in her second year of the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, performing as Clara in Porgy and Bess and covering Lisa in La sonnambula. Versatile across operatic and recital repertoire, she recently made her Met Opera debut as Barbarina in The Marriage of Figaro, and performed soprano solos in Mozart’s Requiem and Bach’s Magnificat.

    Jazmine Saunders
    Jazmine Saunders. Picture: Dario Acosta

  23. Aristo Sham – piano

    The Hong Kong-born pianist won the gold medal and audience award at the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, earning international acclaim and widespread media attention. Sham has performed with major orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle, appeared in the Channel 4 documentary The World’s Greatest Musical Prodigies (2009), and performed for The King.

    Aristo Sham
    Aristo Sham. Picture: Universal Music

  24. Camden Stewart – piano

    Camden Stewart is a 22-year-old British composer, pianist, and operatic tenor blending minimalist piano with classical tenor lines for a cinematic sound. A former member of the Libera boys choir, he draws on choral traditions, classical technique, and modern production in his sound. Stewart produces and performs his own work, including his recent album Transcendence, reaching millions online.

    Read more: Meet St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began as a boy soprano

    Camden Stewart
    Camden Stewart. Picture: Courtesy of Camden Stewart

  25. Sarah Strohm – viola

    Aged 20, Swiss-born violist Sarah Strohm has already achieved First Prize at the 2025 Concours de Genève and 2nd Prize at the 2021 Johannes Brahms Competition. She regularly appears in recitals, festivals and competitions across Switzerland and internationally, including the Swiss Youth Competition and Tertis Competition in the UK.

    Sarah Strohm – viola
    Sarah Strohm – viola. Picture: Christian Meuwly

  26. Eunike Tanzil – piano, composer

    Based in LA and signed to Deutsche Grammophon, 27-year-old Indonesian pianist and composer Eunike Tanzil is best known online for her viral ‘Hum Me a Melody’ series. She has had her music performed by Boston Symphony Orchestra and LA Philharmonic, has contributed to major film scores including The Addams Family 2, has collaborated with artists from Ray Chen to Laufey, and was recently invited to compose Samsung’s new ringtone.

    Eunike Tanzil
    Eunike Tanzil. Picture: Courtesy of Eunike Tanzil

  27. Polina Tarasenko – trombone

    Born in Ukraine, 25-year-old Polina Tarasenko is Principal Trombone of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, and a prize winner of several international competitions such as the ARD Competition and the International Aeolus Wind Competition. As a soloist she has performed in concert halls from the Philharmonie Luxemburg to the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and has performed as a chamber musician in festivals across Europe and Canada.

    Polina Tarasenko
    Polina Tarasenko. Picture: Courtesy of Polina Tarasenko

  28. Elena Villalón – soprano

    A native of Austin, Texas, 29-year-old Cuban American soprano Elena Villalón is one of opera’s most exciting rising sopranos. In 2025-26, she makes several major debuts including roles at the Royal Opera House and Glyndebourne Festival, having already performed with the Metropolitan Opera and at Carnegie Hall, as well as with leading orchestras from the Boston Symphony to the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

    Elena Villalón
    Elena Villalón. Picture: Courtesy of Royal Opera House

  29. Giovanni Andrea Zanon – violin

    Giovanni Andrea Zanon picked up the violin aged two and became the youngest violinist ever to be admitted to an Italian state conservatoire – at just four years old. In 2021, he became Artistic Director of Teatro Petrarca and the Fondazione Guido d’Arezzo in Tuscany. The following year, he represented Italy at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

    Giovanni Andrea Zanon
    Giovanni Andrea Zanon. Picture: Mario Wurzburger

  30. Sharon Zhou – violin

    A versatile violin soloist, chamber musician, composer and prize-winning competition performer, the 21-year-old British musician made her concerto debut at age 14 with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. An active advocate for new music, she composes her own cadenzas, premiered her violin-and-piano work Prima o poi, collaborates with composers, and performs regularly with the Fiora Quartet and Espresso Trio.

    Sharon Zhou – violin
    Sharon Zhou – violin. Picture: Courtesy of Sharon Zhou

