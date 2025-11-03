Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

3 November 2025, 17:00

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients
Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

Scientists tested saliva samples of care home residents with dementia and depression, before and after they took part in music-making.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singing can reduce stress. It’s official. So when you’re worrying your way through the rhythms in Carmina Burana, remember that the experts have said it’s actually good for you.

A new European academic study has found that music-based group activities can help reduce stress in care home residents with dementia and depression, by analysing saliva samples.

Researchers from the University of Groningen and partners in Germany and Norway looked at the impact of group music therapy and choir singing on stress markers in saliva alongside subjective stress reports for 183 care home residents over six months.​

The research measured salivary cortisol and alpha-amylase, two common markers that can rise with acute stress, as well as questionnaires to measure participants’ perceived stress levels before and after they took part in musical activities.

Read more: Starting piano lessons later in life could delay dementia onset

Dad with dementia plays beautiful Bach

The report, published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, found some post-session improvements in participants’ stress levels, both biologically and subjectively. The authors of the report have suggested that this research paves the way for more complex biological investigations into the effects of music.

High cortisol levels have often been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, while dopamine, sometimes known as the “feel-good” hormone, has been shown to lower cortisol.

It’s all good news for music lovers. Many studies have shown that singing and other musical activities help release serotonin and dopamine, lowering stress levels.

Earlier this year, research from University College, London found that soothing music can help us eat healthier food and another heartwarming study published in the European Heart Journal demonstrated the therapeutic potential of classical music on heart rate variability (which helps reduce mortality).

Latest on Classic FM

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi wrote his famous ‘Totoro’ theme in 20 minutes

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi: ‘I wrote the Totoro theme in 20 minutes!’

Hisaishi

The spookiest pieces of classical music for Halloween.

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

Discover Music

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music

The Choral: Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWI film

Discover Music

John Williams and Spielberg reunite for new UFO epic

John Williams, 93, to score Spielberg’s UFO epic as the duo reunite for their 30th film

Williams

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

LSO

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

New York Metropolitan Opera

Katie Mitchell has retired as an opera director, saying she has never had a working process free from misogyny.

Opera director Katie Mitchell takes final bow, citing persistent industry misogyny

Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery, revealing miraculous instant results

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Hanoi floating opera house

A floating opera house is being built in Hanoi

Parents offer £180k to tutor their one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’

Parents offer £180k to tutor one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’
Violinist Maya Levy accuses Transavia airlines of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Violinist accuses airline of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Discover Music

Myleene Klass and Dan Walker

Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music

Six-year-old sets world record for recognising classical composers by ear

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

21 days ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

1 month ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

2 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

2 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

2 months ago

Williams