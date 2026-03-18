Viral ‘Queen of the Night’ soprano who just made her Met Opera debut dies aged 37

Rainelle Krause has died aged 37. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

The rising operatic star had just made her Met Opera debut in December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

American soprano Rainelle Krause has died at the age of 37. Her family have confirmed that she passed away on 17 March after a brief hospital stay. No cause of death has been revealed.

Krause’s death comes just months after her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in December, where she appeared as the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute. She had also been due to appear at Santa Fe Opera this summer.

In a statement, Krause’s family described her as, “a brilliant talent defined by grit, fearlessness, curiosity, intelligence, integrity, and resilience,” adding that “onstage, her voice matched the breathtaking power of her spirit. Offstage, she was a loving, caring soul whose vibrant energy lit up everyone around her.”

Soprano Rainelle Krause flawlessly sings Mozart’s ‘Queen of the Night’ aria UPSIDE DOWN

Krause, a Florida-born graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, gained critical acclaim for her mastery of the notoriously tricky demanding Queen of the Night role.

She had performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Royal Danish Opera, English National Opera and the Dutch National Opera.

As well as her soaring voice, the coloratura soprano was known for combining her singing with arial acrobatics. Krause has gone viral several time over the last few years for performing the Queen of the Night aria (also known by its German name ‘Der Hölle Rache’) while upside down on aerial silks.