Police hunt for stolen 285-year-old violin taken from a London pub

23 June 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 23 June 2025, 11:41

Suspect and the missing violin
Suspect and the missing violin. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the instrument.

Police are searching for a man who stole a £150,000 violin from a member of the Philharmonia in a north London pub.

Violinist David Lopez Ibanez was having dinner in the Marquess Tavern on Canonbury Street after an orchestra rehearsal in February when he realised someone had taken the violin.

The violin was made in 1740 in Florence and, although it is insured, it is irreplaceable and of huge emotional value.

“It’s lived 300 years prior to my hands touching it. It’s got its own history”, Ibanez told media. “Each hour, each performance, each challenge you get to know each other more and you express yourself through it.”

He added: “You get taught from a very early age to take such good care of it. Nothing prepares you for having it snatched away.”

Read more: Philharmonia musician distraught after rare 285-year-old violin stolen from London pub

David Lopez Ibanez is a member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra
David Lopez Ibanez is a member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Dimitri Djuric

Richard White, from JP Guivier, a London's violin dealer, is aware of the theft, and suggested that the thief would get “nothing” for it while they knew about the violin.  He said: “As long as we know about the instrument, which we do. If that violin comes into us for sale, it will not leave the shop.”

Three bows were also stolen, including one with a mother-of-pearl tip, as well as a white cotton bag that Ibanez’s grandmother made for him.

Read more: California violin thief who stole $300k of violins and bows sentenced to four years in prison

Suspect leaving the pub with the violin
Suspect leaving the pub with the violin. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

PC Michael Collins, from the London’s Metropolitan Police's local team in Camden, said:

“We’ve been working hard to try and locate the suspect and are releasing this CCTV in an effort to help identify them as soon as possible.

“The victim, who is a member of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, has told us the piece is worth more than £150,000 and was made in Florence in 1740. It is incredibly precious, and for the victim, it’s priceless.

“Please help us find the person responsible and have the violin returned it to its rightful owner.”

