Pianist Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of Rachmaninov, has died aged 101

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov, has died at the age of 101. Picture: Meredith Truax

By Classic FM

The former child prodigy led an extraordinary life, including a close friendship with Samuel Barber, and performances for five US presidents.

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Ruth Slenczynska, the last surviving pupil of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, has died at the age of 101.

Active as a pianist well into her 90s, Slenczynska re-signed to the record label Decca Classics in 2022. In celebration of her nine-decade career, she released her first album with the company since the 1960s, My Life in Music.

“Whoever heard of a pianist my age making another album?” she said. “Music is meant to bring joy. If mine still brings joy to people, than it is doing what it is supposed to do.”

Born in California to Polish parents in 1925, Slenczynska made her concert debut at the age of just four years old. Her father, Josef Slenczynski, was a renowned violinist and head of the Warsaw Conservatory. Slenczynska recalls in her memoir, Forbidden Childhood, that he would make her practise all 24 Chopin Études before breakfast each morning.

Aged five, she performed a work by Beethoven on television (watch below), on which Pathé noted that she had “surprised musical critics by her playing.”

By seven years old, she had made her concert debut with a full orchestra in Paris.

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A Five Year Old Prodigy (1930)

In 1934, Ruth Slenczynska met ‘Mr Rachmaninov’.

She is considered to have been his last surviving pupil, and even once stepped in to perform in the great Russian musician’s place when he was struck down by an injury.

On the release of her album in 2022, Slenczynska shared some of the wisdom imparted to her by Rachmaninov: “If you don’t know something thoroughly, you can’t do anything with it... After years, working with it, slowly, fast, until it is yours. And then you can present it – but that takes time.”

According to sources, the two would often drink tea together. To this day, Slenczynska wears a Fabergé egg necklace which Rachmaninov is said to have gifted her.

Meet 99-year-old pianist Ruth Slenczynska, Rachmaninov’s last living pupil | Classic FM

Over her extraordinary life and career, Slenczynska has performed for five US presidents, including at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration. She also performed a four-hand Mozart duet with President Harry S. Truman.

She was well-connected in the music scene of America in the early 20th century, and heard Barber’s Adagio for Strings before the work even had a title.

For Slenczynska, it was important that music should always say something. “If I’m not speaking to my audience, they’re wasting their time and I’m certainly wasting my time!”

In her later years, Slenczynska spent time recording Beethoven’s piano sonatas, posting them to YouTube in celebration of the composer’s 250th anniversary throughout the first Covid 19 lockdown, and celebrated her 97th birthday by performing a recital at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

Three months after celebrating her 101st birthday, Slenczynska died peacefully at an assisted living facility in California.

“It is rare for a record label to sign a pianist aged 96 and rarer still to sign one who was the last living student of Rachmaninov, a friend of Samuel Barber and who had performed for five US Presidents,” Dominic Fyfe, Label Director of Decca Classics told Classic FM. “But in 2021, as the world was in lockdown, Ruth Slenczynska came to make her last recording for Decca Classics.

“It was a poignant homecoming. Back in the 1950s she had made a series of LPs for American Decca but then her career turned to teaching. Inviting her back to the studio after six decades was an opportunity to document her remarkable life in music, to tell the story of the incredible array of composers and personalities she had encountered in her long life.

“It was Samuel Barber who was Ruth’s greatest influence, a composer she had first met at the age of five. His advice became the secret of Ruth’s compassionate playing and timeless artistry: ‘When you go on stage,’ he said to her, ‘show the audience how beautiful the music is, not how well you played.’”