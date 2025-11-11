‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

11 November 2025, 14:48 | Updated: 11 November 2025, 16:07

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury
Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen Raine

By Hazel Davis

A pianist who lost his finger after a circular saw fell on him has returned to the stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For months after a devastating DIY accident in January 2023, concert pianist Stephen Raine, 33, from Buckinghamshire, believed his piano playing was over for good.

But less than two years later, he is back performing, in a remarkable story of recovery.

Raine, a London College of Music graduate, was finishing some DIY at home when his circular saw caught on wood and swung across his right hand. “I looked down to see all four fingers severed, attached by just a few millimetres of skin,” he writes on his website. “My little finger was fully detached on the floor.”

“When it happened I instantly thought I would never be able to use my hand again,” Raine says, “It was a shocking sight and I knew it would be life changing.”

He was rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where surgeons managed to save three of his fingers, although his little finger had to be amputated several days later.

Read more: Scientists’ ‘smart gloves’ could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury
Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen Raine

Raine faced not only physical pain but also the emotional shock of losing his ability to perform. Music had been part of his life since the age of six and his identity was bound up in being a pianist.

Raine’s rehab began under occupational therapist Gaby Willis at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust. Recognising the demands of his profession, Willis looked for approaches that could give him a chance to play again.

She used a pioneering US technique known as CMMS (casting motion to mobilise stiff joints). The method involves repeated plaster casts to isolate and strengthen specific stiff joints while encouraging the remodelling of scar tissue.

Willis’ connection to Raine’s case was personal. Her late mother, pianist Sheila Ackerman, had once held a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music and performed at Wigmore Hall. “Helping Stephen was like continuing something that had begun with my mother,” Willis, an amateur pianist herself, says.

Read more: ‘Bionic’ gloves allow injured pianist to play again after decades of lost dexterity

Stephen Raine performs a recital at Chelmsford Cathedral

Naturally, after the accident Raine encountered a range of emotions. “I felt grief for the loss of a finger and function of my hand and the loss of all of my repertoire and years of work, along with huge gratitude for my other fingers being saved at the same time,” he says, “It felt like a large part of my expressive identity had been removed from me, but knowing how lucky I had been and seeing the small daily progress at the piano really helped me to remain positive.”

Through months of determination, daily therapy sessions lasting up to six hours and several follow-up surgeries, Raine gradually regained movement and strength, learning new finger patterns for pieces to account for the loss of his little finger. And just 18 months after the accident, he performed a full recital at Chelmsford Cathedral.

“It was a blessing to be able to have a therapist who also understands music and could guide my recovery to a musical point of view, as well as a medical one,” says Raine, “for example spanning the hand for chords exercises, independence of the fingers for playing thirds and dexterity exercises.”

Raine is now back to teaching and performing but he says he’s a different person. “At first, I thought recovery meant getting back to where I was before,” he says, “But since returning to performing concerts, I’ve learned it’s not about going back at all. It’s about how we create something new from what’s left. We don’t choose what breaks us, but we do choose what we create from the pieces.”

Latest on Classic FM

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

Gautier Capuçon

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Uncovered 9th-century manuscript could contain earliest Western music notation

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Research finds singing together can help reduce stress in dementia patients

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi wrote his famous ‘Totoro’ theme in 20 minutes

Composer Joe Hisaishi: ‘I wrote the Totoro theme in 20 minutes!’

Hisaishi

The spookiest pieces of classical music for Halloween.

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

Discover Music

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Who is Dave, and does he really play the harp?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Trailer full of pianos is a write-off after spontaneously combusting in Oklahoma

Ralph Fiennes to star in WWII film ‘The Choral’ where young men find hope in music

The Choral: Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding chorus master in ‘funny’ new WWI film

Discover Music

John Williams and Spielberg reunite for new UFO epic

John Williams, 93, to score Spielberg’s UFO epic as the duo reunite for their 30th film

Williams

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

Why does Rosalía’s song ‘Berghain’ feature a symphony orchestra and German opera?

LSO

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

Sandra Oh makes show-stopping opera debut at the New York Met

New York Metropolitan Opera

Katie Mitchell has retired as an opera director, saying she has never had a working process free from misogyny.

Opera director Katie Mitchell takes final bow, citing persistent industry misogyny

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

29 days ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

1 month ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

2 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

2 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

3 months ago

Williams