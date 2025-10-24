Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during brain surgery, revealing miraculous instant results

24 October 2025, 14:46

Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during surgery

By Lucy Hicks Beach

The 65-year-old patient was undergoing a four-hour surgery to relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman with Parkinson’s disease played the clarinet while undergoing brain surgery, showing the instantaneous results of the procedure.

Denise Bacon, 65, underwent a four-hour operation known as deep brain stimulation - where surgeons send electrical impulses through very thin wires into the areas of the brain that are responsible for movement.

The surgery is designed to treat movement-related symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Bacon was encouraged to play the instrument throughout, to test the efficacy of the procedure.

The retired speech and language therapist said it was “just amazing” to see and feel her fingers moving “better and faster” during the operation than they had been able to in recent times.

“I remember my right hand being able to move with much more ease once the stimulation was applied, and this in turn improved my ability to play the clarinet, which I was delighted with,” she said.

“I used to play in the East Grinstead Concert Band,” she continued. “And I had to stop around about lockdown, I remember I just couldn’t keep going and it was mainly because the fingers weren’t pressing.”

Read more: Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Denise Bacon played her clarinet while undergoing four-hour brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Picture: PA / King's College Hospital

The operation was led by Professor Keyoumars Ashkan from King’s College Hospital in London.

“As a keen clarinettist, it was suggested Denise bring her clarinet into the operating theatre to see whether the procedure would improve her ability to play, which was one of Denise’s main goals for the surgery,” Ashkan said.

“We tend to do these operations awake, so that we can assess the patient on the table."

Having Bacon playing during surgery allowed doctors to fine tune the position of the electrodes so that she could go back to playing her instrument almost as well as before she developed the disease.

Read more: Woman who played violin through brain surgery gives touching tribute to her neurosurgeon

Bacon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014, and, as the neurological disorder progressed, she began to face difficulties walking, swimming, dancing, and playing the clarinet.

She was not Ashkan’s first patient to perform while in surgery: in 2020, a violinist played while a tumour was removed from her brain.

For the next 20 years, a chest-implanted pulse generator that was inserted during the surgery will constantly deliver electrical impulses with the hope of giving her the chance to return to the hobbies and passions she loves, a spokesperson for King’s College Hospital said.

Bacon said she has already seen a difference in her walking and is looking forward to returning to things like swimming and dancing.

Latest on Classic FM

Camden Stewart, St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began life as a boy soprano

Meet St Pancras station’s viral piano star who began as a boy soprano

Discover Music

Hanoi floating opera house

A floating opera house is being built in Hanoi

Parents offer £180k to tutor their one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’

Parents offer £180k to tutor one-year-old in classical music and being an ‘English gentleman’
Violinist Maya Levy accuses Transavia airlines of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Violinist accuses airline of ‘complete injustice’ for refusing to let her board with rare 1761 violin

Discover Music

Myleene Klass and Dan Walker

Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Six-year-old Dubai pupil sets Guinness World Record in classical music

Six-year-old sets world record for recognising classical composers by ear

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Maria Dueñas wins Young Artist of the Year and Sir Simon Rattle makes history at Gramophone Awards

Events

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins return to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns for its eighth year to calm pets during fireworks

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

New teaser trailer drops for ‘Amadeus’ TV series starring Will Sharpe as Mozart

Mozart

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lise Cristiani (December 24, 1827 – October 24, 1853)

Have you heard the story of the world’s first female cellist, also an intrepid explorer?

Discover Music

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

Chopin

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis sells for £860,000 at auction

Discover Music

New music by 17th century Baroque composer Henry Purcell has been unearthed, 330 years after his death.

Two ‘highly significant’ Purcell works discovered, hidden among legal documents

Badminton House version of The Lute Player / Wildenstein version

AI finds ‘lute player’ portrait dismissed as copy is a genuine priceless Caravaggio

Billy Elliot ballet star sues police for £600,000 after ‘career-ending’ foot stomp

Billy Elliot ballet star sues police for £600,000 after ‘career-ending’ foot stomp

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

29 days ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

2 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

2 months ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

2 months ago

Williams

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

3 months ago

Beethoven