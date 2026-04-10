Opera training could help relieve asthma, in new ENO scheme

The English National Opera has expanded its ENO Breathe programme to include patients with asthma and other respiratory conditions. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

And breathe… opera is OFFICIALLY good for you!

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People living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) could have a new way to manage symptoms, thanks to English National Opera’s pioneering ENO Breathe programme.

Originally designed to help long Covid patients reduce breathlessness and associated anxiety, the scheme has now been expanded to support people with chronic airway diseases.

Building on its success in NHS long Covid clinics and following a pilot in January, the ENO is now receiving referrals to tailored online breathing and singing courses for those with ongoing respiratory symptoms linked to conditions such as asthma and COPD.

ENO Breathe’s core approach is opera‑informed breathing and gentle singing. Sessions focus on posture, breath control and relaxation, helping participants manage breathlessness, reduce anxiety around breathing and feel more in control of their symptoms day to day.

Read more: English National Opera singers share operatic breathing techniques to aid ‘Long Covid’ recovery

ENO Breathe Trailer ǀ English National Opera

ENO Breathe was originally developed with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust for people with long Covid who continued to experience breathlessness and related anxiety. The programme now has links with more than 100 trusts in London and Manchester.

Participants join small online groups led by professional ENO singers, who guide them through physical warm‑ups, focused breathing exercises and simple vocal work. Evaluations have shown that the majority of long Covid participants report better breath control, reduced anxiety and an improved sense of wellbeing after completing the course.

But, rather than big operatic arias, ENO Breathe uses simple lullabies from around the world, chosen for their calming, repetitive phrases and suitability for gentle, sustained breathing.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Brahms’ famous ‘Lullaby’, and what’s the story behind it?

Dr Harry Brünjes, ENO president (and himself a former GP), told The Times that ENO Breathe was one of his proudest achievements during his time there. “It’s like a form of physiotherapy with our core opera singers,” Brünjes said. “We taught people just how to breathe more effectively. By doing that, it actually meant you get your oxygen saturation up.”