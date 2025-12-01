Monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training, study finds

1 December 2025, 13:50

Study finds monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training
Study finds monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

A new study has changed thinking on the roots of beat perception.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There’s no longer a valid excuse for the oboes being a bar behind at wind band rehearsal because a new study has found that even macaque monkeys can learn to tap along to the beat of human music.

Scientists at Kyoto University trained macaques to synchronise their finger taps with a metronome, then exposed the animals to real pieces of human music.

The trained monkeys adjusted their tapping to match the tempo of the music, even when presented with unfamiliar tracks and after the withdrawal of rewards. The free-tapping test was done using an excerpt of the song ‘Everybody’ by the Back Street Boys.

Read more: PETA cracks down on Berlin use of live animals in Wagner’s ‘Ring Cycle’

Scientists trained macaques to synchronise their finger taps with a metronome
Scientists trained macaques to synchronise their finger taps with a metronome. Picture: Alamy

The findings, published in the journal Science in an article called, simply, Monkeys Have Rhythm, shed new light on the idea of rhythmic synchronisation, which has been considered rare among non-humans.

Macaques are not vocal learners, which indicates, say the researchers, that the roots of beat perception could run deeper in evolutionary history than previously understood.

The monkeys did not demonstrate spontaneous rhythmic movement but their performance suggests other species may also possess dormant or trainable rhythmic capabilities.​

“Unlike human listeners who performed the task without explicit training, our monkeys required extensive training and still found the task effortful,” the researchers said.

A 2022 study from Tokyo suggested that rats have capacity for rhythm and can keep time to Mozart’s music.

Latest on Classic FM

Greggs customers spend more when classical music is playing

Greggs customers spend more when classical music is playing

Find out how to donate to Global's Make Some Noise

Ways you can donate to Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise

Charity

Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call

Oliver celebrates Christmas to the tune of £100,000 – could it be you next?

A Christmas bauble, classical music baby grows and more

Classic FM Christmas gifting: baubles, books and baby grows!

Christmas

Rotherham opera

More than 2,000 children come together to stage Rotherham’s first ever opera

St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker

Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

Christmas

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

Mozart

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

Discover Music

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

Christmas

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Christmas

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Videos

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

24 days ago

Gautier Capuçon

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

1 month ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

2 months ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

3 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

3 months ago

Discover Music